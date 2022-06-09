India in West Indies 2022
From the section Cricket
July
22 1st ODI, Trinidad (Queen's Park Oval) (14:30 BST)
24 2nd ODI, Trinidad (Queen's Park Oval) (14:30 BST)
27 3rd ODI, Trinidad (Queen's Park Oval) (14:30 BST)
29 1st Twenty20 international, Trinidad (Brian Lara Cricket Academy) (15:30 BST)
August
1 2nd Twenty20 international, St Kitts (15:30 BST)
2 3rd Twenty20 international, St Kitts (15:30 BST)
6 4th Twenty20 international, Lauderhill (USA) (15:30 BST)
7 5th Twenty20 international, Lauderhill (USA) (15:30 BST)
NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made