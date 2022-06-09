Close menu

India in West Indies 2022

July

22 1st ODI, Trinidad (Queen's Park Oval) (14:30 BST)

24 2nd ODI, Trinidad (Queen's Park Oval) (14:30 BST)

27 3rd ODI, Trinidad (Queen's Park Oval) (14:30 BST)

29 1st Twenty20 international, Trinidad (Brian Lara Cricket Academy) (15:30 BST)

August

1 2nd Twenty20 international, St Kitts (15:30 BST)

2 3rd Twenty20 international, St Kitts (15:30 BST)

6 4th Twenty20 international, Lauderhill (USA) (15:30 BST)

7 5th Twenty20 international, Lauderhill (USA) (15:30 BST)

