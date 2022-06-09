Last updated on .From the section Counties

Surrey have made unbeaten starts in the T20 Blast and County Championship

South Group leaders Surrey made it six wins from seven matches in this season's T20 Blast with victory over rivals Middlesex at Lord's.

Jason Roy's 81 off 45 balls and Jamie Overton's lower-order cameo of 27 helped Surrey to 208-7.

Stephen Eskinazi and Max Holden got Middlesex off to a flier as they raced to 76-0 off the first six overs, but both fell in the space of six balls and the hosts lost their momentum.

England paceman Chris Jordan finished with 4-31 and Middlesex fell short on 188-8 to lose by 20 runs.

Elsewhere, Northamptonshire Steelbacks opener Chris Lynn scored his second century of the competition as his 113 not out set up a big victory over North Group's bottom side Worcestershire Rapids.

There were also victories for Derbyshire Falcons, Hampshire Hawks and Somerset.

Roy back to best

Jason Roy has made back-to-back fifties for Surrey

England opener Roy, who took a break from cricket at the start of the season, had only shown glimpses of his best form since returning at the start of the tournament.

But he demonstrated all his international class with a mixture of sweet timing and flat hitting into the stands to bring up a 24-ball fifty.

The 31-year-old was eventually bowled via an inside edge off Martin Andersson in the 16th over but some lusty blows from Sunil Narine, Overton and Chris Jordan made sure Surrey went past 200.

Surrey were unable to rein in Eskinazi and Holden inside the Powerplay as the pair smashed the ball to all parts of the ground.

A moment of magic from West Indies spinner Narine eventually bamboozled Eskinazi who was beaten all ends up and Holden picked out the fielder in the leg side off Jordan in the next over.

England limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan was soon out cheaply as the run-rate climbed, and once Jordan had torn through the middle order only a late flurry of boundaries from Chris Green (46 not out) took the game to the final over.

North Group

Josh Cobb starred with bat and ball for Northants, who go second in the table, alongside Lynn's superb hundred.

After making 50 off 30 balls in the Steelbacks' 220-3, Cobb took a career-best 5-25 to help bowl Worcestershire out for 147.

Chris Lynn hit eight fours and nine sixes in his 113 not out

Australian Lynn has now scored 379 runs at an average of almost 95 in the Blast this season as he equalled his best 20-over score.

At Derby, home captain Shan Masood blasted 73 off just 32 deliveries to help his side to a six-wicket win over East Midlands rivals Leicestershire.

The Foxes had made a competitive 181-6, Arron Lilley top scoring with 67, but Pakistan opener Masood hit 11 fours and a six to set the Falcons on their way.

South Group

Hampshire skipper James Vince was the top scorer in the whole match with 44

Hampshire made it three wins in a row with a 32-run victory over Essex Eagles.

The hosts posted 155-6 at the Ageas Bowl, captain James Vince top scoring with 44 and youngster Toby Albert providing a late cameo with 24 not out.

Essex were never in the chase as paceman James Fuller starred with 4-30 and the Eagles were all out for 123 in the last over.

In a game reduced to 10 overs a side at Bristol because of rain, Somerset chased down a revised target of 112 thanks to Roelof van der Merwe's sensational 48 off just 15 balls.

The visitors were heading for defeat at 55-7 after six overs, but all-rounder Van der Merwe struck four fours and four sixes to take Somerset to 114-7 with three deliveries to spare.

Gloucestershire's innings was split in half by the rain as they eventually made 101-5 off their 10 overs.