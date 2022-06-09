Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Former Scotland batsman Qasim Sheikh, left, has said he believes Scottish cricket is institutionally racist

Cricket Scotland is pausing its search for a new chief executive until a review into racism in the Scottish game is published next month.

Over 200 people have given evidence since an independent investigation began in January following claims from former players of institutional racism.

The governing body has been without a permanent chief executive since Gus Mackay stood down in February.

His exit came after claims of a bullying culture in Cricket Scotland.

Chair Tony Brian departed five days later and Cricket Scotland will now prioritise filling that vacancy.

The organisation says "several candidates from different backgrounds" were interviewed for the chief executive position in a "robust and transparent recruitment process".

The statement added: "However, at this stage the Cricket Scotland board felt it was appropriate to pause the process until after the outcome of the independent review is known."

Interim chair Sue Strachan said: "We will wait for the independent review recommendations so that we are in the best possible position to appoint a candidate to lead our organisation during a period of real importance for Scottish cricket. Once the review is published, we will start a new recruitment process as a matter of priority."

The new chief executive will be responsible for implementing the recommendations of the Sportscotland-commissioned independent review as well as improving "inclusion and diversity across Scottish cricket".