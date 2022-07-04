Quiz: Can you name the 10 players to take 100 Test catches for England?
Last updated on .From the section Cricket
James Anderson became the 10th player to take 100 catches in Test matches for England when he caught Shreyas Iyer off the bowling of Matthew Potts in the rearranged fifth Test against India.
Nine other players have achieved the feat - excluding wicketkeepers.
Can you name them all? Have a go and share your result using #bbccricket.
We've included Anderson, so the first one is on us.
Can you name the 10 players to take 100 catches for England in Tests?
|Rank
|Hint
|Answers
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10