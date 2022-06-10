Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Opener James Vince's 44 anchored Hampshire's innings in Cardiff

Vitality T20 Blast: South Group: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Hampshire 134-4 (20 overs): Weatherley 46*, Vince 44; Salter 2-18 Glamorgan 125 (19.5 overs): Northeast 36; Wheal 5-36, Wood 3-16 Hampshire (2pts) won by 9 runs Scorecard

Seamer Brad Wheal spearheaded a fine effort by Hampshire's bowlers as they beat Glamorgan by nine runs for a fourth straight T20 win.

Wheal claimed a career-best 5-38 as Glamorgan were bowled out for 125, with Sam Northeast's 36 off 40 balls their highest score.

Chris Wood (3-16) and Mason Crane (2-20) also impressed in the Hants attack.

Joe Weatherley top scored with 46 not out in Hampshire's patient innings of 134-4.

Hampshire took their time on a strange wicket which seemed greenish at one end and browner at the other, as James Vince anchored their innings with a run-a-ball 44.

They were just 32-2 at the end of the powerplay with Australia's Ben McDermott bowled for six trying to ramp Michael Hogan (1-23), while Tom Prest on five skied a pull off Prem Sisodiya (1-19).

The spinners were causing problems throughout as Andrew Salter (2-18) bowled Vince in the 14th over and Ross Whiteley for six in the 16th.

Weatherley and Toby Albert, who made 21 off 15 balls, got the hang of scoring rapidly enough in the closing overs as Hampshire gave themselves something to defend.

Chris Wood gave the visitors' bowlers an early boost with two overs for three wickets and the wicket of David Lloyd, while South Africa batter Colin Ingram just appeared to have got going with three boundaries when he was caught behind for 16 off Wheal.

The seamer then got rid of Kiran Carlson for 22 and Eddie Byrom first ball as Glamorgan struggled to accelerate.

With a mounting run-rate needed, opener Northeast and Chris Cooke looked to be well set in the middle with a stand of 31 before Mason Crane got rid of both in the decisive 16th over.

Wheal and Wood polished off the lower order as Glamorgan were unable to find the boundaries they needed and suffered a fifth defeat from seven completed matches.