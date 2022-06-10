Last updated on .From the section Cricket

All-rounder Ravindra made his Test debut against India in Kanpur last November

Durham have signed New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra for their Championship game with Worcestershire.

He will fill the gap left by Keegan Petersen, who has returned to South Africa for family reasons.

Ravindra, 22, has played three Tests and six T20 internationals for New Zealand and has been released from their squad currently touring England.

The Division Two fixture against the Pears begins at the Riverside on Sunday.

Durham are fourth in the table, with one win from their seven games so far, one place below their opponents.

"Rachin is a talented all-rounder and we are looking forward to having him join us for this week's County Championship fixture," said director of cricket Marcus North.

"We currently have four players on England duty, which is great for Durham, but we are also suffering with some injuries therefore it is great to have been able to bring in Rachin to cover during this red ball period."

Left-hander Ravindra has scored 1,886 runs in first-class cricket, including three centuries, and taken 34 wickets with his left-arm spin.