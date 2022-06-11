Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Issy Wong took 2-8 as South East Stars were reduced to 104-8

Central Sparks secured a two-wicket victory over South East Stars to reach the final of the Charlotte Edwards Cup.

The Stars chose to bat but were reduced to 25-5 in the sixth after devastating bowling from Issy Wong (2-8) and Grace Potts (3-20) at Wantage Road.

They posted 104-8 from their 20 overs with skipper Eve Jones (29) starring.

Sparks began the chase confidently and despite Bryony Smith (4-14) leading the fightback they hung on to set up a final with Southern Vipers (16:00 BST).

The Stars endured an awful start, losing Smith before any runs were on the board before Aylish Cranstone, the tournament's second top-scorer, also departed without scoring in Northampton.

Wong and Potts were doing most of the damage but the partnership of Kalea Moore (34) and Alice Davidson-Richards (29) helped the Stars recover and give themselves something to defend.

Grace Potts is the second-highest wicket-taker in the competition with 12

Sparks looked to be cruising towards the total with Eve Jones and Wong putting on 34 for the first wicket, when the latter fell for 11.

But Amy Jones' dismissal with the score at 59-2 prompted a collapse that saw the Sparks lose six wickets for 24 runs thanks to a great spell from Smith.

Sparks then lost Sarah Glenn to leave them needing seven from the final two overs and it was Emily Arlott who struck the winning run with five balls to spare to see them into the final.