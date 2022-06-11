Close menu

Jack Brooks: Sussex sign Somerset seamer on short-term loan

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jack Brooks in action for Somerset
Jack Brooks joined Somerset from Yorkshire in 2018

Sussex have signed seam bowler Jack Brooks from Somerset on a short-term loan deal.

The 38-year-old, who has taken 498 wickets in 141 first-class games, will be available for Sussex's County Championship matches against Glamorgan and Derbyshire.

Sussex head coach Ian Salisbury said Brooks is a "great addition" as injury cover.

"Jack is a tremendously experienced bowler," Salisbury said.

He added: "With nearly 500 first-class wickets, he will be a welcome addition and will no doubt help out the young bowlers in our squad."

