Southern Vipers won the Charlotte Edwards Cup with a 100% winning record

Charlotte Edwards Cup final, County Ground, Northampton Central Sparks 109-8 (20 overs): Jones 27; Dean 2-19 Southern Vipers 110-4 (15.5 overs): Bouchier 32, McCaughan 32 Scorecard

Southern Vipers won their first Charlotte Edwards Cup with a crushing six-wicket win over Central Sparks in the final in Northampton.

Vipers' Maia Bouchier top-scored with 32 before Ella McCaughan (30) and Charlie Dean (7) saw their side over the line with 25 balls to spare.

Sparks won the toss and chose to bat, but never got going and made a disappointing 109-8.

All-rounder Dean starred with the ball for the Vipers, taking 2-19.

She also took the key wicket of fellow England player Amy Jones, beginning Sparks' first-innings collapse.

Underdogs Central Sparks reached the final after edging out holders South East Stars in a two-wicket win earlier on Saturday.

But they were lethargic in their innings in the final with only England's Jones, who finished as the tournament's top-scorer, seeing the ball well before she fell for 27 runs off 23 deliveries in the eighth over.

Their total of 109 was 25 runs fewer than any first-innings score they had posted in the competition and the Vipers always looked too strong in the chase.

Sparks bowler Emily Arlott took 2-28 as the Vipers fell to 69-4 in response, but the middle-order pair of McCaughan and Dean built a comfortable 41-run match-winning fifth-wicket stand.

Charlotte Edwards won her third trophy as Southern Vipers head coach

Charlotte Edwards lifts 'her cup'

The Southern Vipers' win gave coach - and England's former captain and most-capped player - Charlotte Edwards her first Charlotte Edwards Cup title, the trophy named in her honour.

Coming into the match, former England pace bowler and Vipers player Anya Shrubsole had told BBC Radio Solent: "It's her cup isn't it? It would be really nice for Charlotte Edwards to win the Charlotte Edwards Cup."

Victory meant Vipers and Edwards completed the set of English cricket's domestic titles, having won the first two editions of the 50-over Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy in 2020 and 2021.

The Hampshire and Sussex-based side also became the first team to win the Charlotte Edwards Cup without losing a match having won all six of their Group B group games leading up to the final.