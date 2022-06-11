Close menu

New Zealand v England: Daryl Mitchell makes 190 on day two at Trent Bridge

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer at Trent Bridge

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments146

Second LV= Insurance Test, Trent Bridge (day two)
New Zealand 553: Mitchell 190, Blundell 106
England 90-1: Pope 51*, Lees 34*
Scorecard

Daryl Mitchell's superb 190 gave New Zealand complete control of the second Test against England on day two at Trent Bridge.

Mitchell's knock, allied to 106 from Tom Blundell and 49 by debutant Michael Bracewell, carried the tourists to 553 all out.

It is the third-highest total England have ever conceded after inserting the opposition, and largest for 33 years.

Mitchell, who was dropped on three on Friday, also benefitted from being put down on 104 by Matthew Potts.

England lost Zak Crawley for only four, but recovered to 90-1, with Ollie Pope on 51 and Alex Lees 34.

Mitchell repaid England's generosity with two drops of his own at first slip, one each for Lees and Pope.

England will begin Sunday 463 behind, looking for a way to somehow preserve their 1-0 series lead.

New Zealand cash in

After their errors of the first day - putting New Zealand into bat and then missing four catches - there was always the danger that England would be made to pay on Saturday.

Once Mitchell and Blundell came through a morning burst with a second new ball that was only seven overs old, New Zealand took full advantage of ideal batting conditions.

There were early warning signs that England could lose the plot - Potts' drop of Mitchell was poor, mistakes crept into the ground fielding and captain Ben Stokes did not bring himself on to bowl until almost 90 minutes into the day.

However, the hosts stuck to their task, exhausting various plans in the hope they might eventually find a way through the New Zealand batting. At one stage they were rewarded with three wickets in the space of seven balls.

Even on such a flat pitch, there was the worry that England's batting would crumble after their long stint in the field - they have wilted in similar circumstances on plenty of occasions in the recent past.

Had Mitchell held the catches the hosts would be in huge peril, but to have nine wickets in hand on the third morning gives them the opportunity to bat towards a far safer position.

Magnificent Mitchell goes big

Mitchell might not have played in this series had Henry Nicholls not been ruled out of the first Test, yet he has seized on his opportunity with centuries on consecutive Saturdays.

Blundell missed out on three figures at Lord's, but made no mistake this time, becoming the first New Zealand wicketkeeper to make a Test hundred in England.

From 318-4 overnight, with Mitchell resuming on 81 and Blundell 67, they extended their fifth-wicket partnership to 236 - a New Zealand record against all comers.

Both were determined to attack spinner Jack Leach. Mitchell took his tally of sixes to four with two hits over long-on, where he was also dropped by Potts. Blundell completed his hundred off the same bowler before miscuing to mid-off.

Mitchell then added 91 with the assured Bracewell, the scoreboard rattling along after lunch. With fielders scattered everywhere, only when Bracewell edged James Anderson to slip did England have an opening.

Mitchell was last out, chasing a wide one from Potts as he closed in on a double century. He left with his highest first-class score, congratulations from the England players and the acclaim of the Trent Bridge crowd.

England begin long road back

Bar the Potts drop, it is difficult to think of what England could have done differently given the situation they found themselves in at the beginning of the day.

Left-armer Leach again struggled to respond to New Zealand's assault, but at least claimed his first home wicket in exactly 1,000 days.

Broad, playing the day after the pub he part-owns was severely damaged in a fire, took the wickets of Kyle Jamieson and Tim Southee in the same over to make some amends for the two catches missed off his bowling on Friday.

Crawley's worrying habit of edging behind continued when he nicked Trent Boult, but Lees and Pope mixed handsome shots with moments of fortune in their stand of 84.

Lees was on 12 when Mitchell put down an edge off Southee, leaving the left-hander to drive nicely in what is his highest Test score.

Pope hooked two sixes - one a top edge - before he poked at Boult on 37 and was dropped in what possibly should have been keeper Blundell's catch.

In only his third innings in his new position of number three, Pope moved to a half-century from 66 balls, his first for England since last September.

'The pressure is on Crawley' - what they said

New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell on Test Match Special: "I'm not really bothered about the double - it was just nice to get a score that contributed to us getting a score that might win us the Test match. It was very rewarding to get the individual achievement but also to help the boys out."

England batting coach Marcus Trescothick on Test Match Special: "We hope for a big first innings score. The odd occasion where they get the ball in the right area it does a little bit. You still have to work hard despite it feeling like a good pitch. You can be challenged if you don't concentrate.

"We have to come back tomorrow and do what we've done tonight."

Former England captain Michael Vaughan on Zak Crawley: "The pressure is on him. I think he can play - he's got a future at Test level but he does need scores.

"He'll know in his own mind that he needs runs quite quickly.

"He'll see out the series but he's got three innings left and I think in those innings he might need a decent number by his name."

Comments

Join the conversation

147 comments

  • Comment posted by ciderslaphead, today at 19:48

    Dear Mr Crawley,
    Get yer bl**dy head over the ball and stop dangling yer bat miles out in front of you.
    That’s it,
    Thanks

    • Reply posted by Hansen, today at 20:04

      Hansen replied:
      Yes and feet in position , watch some footage of the greats of yesteryear or recent past when in their prime. As FSTrueman like to say , it’s a side on game and it wouldn’t do any harm to listen now and again despite game changing it’s still basically true. Come on Zac sort it and you’ll be opening for years. If not enjoy the hundred

  • Comment posted by The Welsh Xavi, today at 19:59

    Since Crawley's 267 v Pakistan in 2020 he averages 19 from 29 innings.

    Why does he keep getting picked in that kind of form?

    He could be a very good player in time, but right now he's not good enough and needs to go back to County.

    • Reply posted by Dreaders, today at 20:03

      Dreaders replied:
      His county average isn’t much better. The 267 was an aberration

  • Comment posted by rhys, today at 19:26

    Catches. Win. Matches. We could've owned this Test...

    • Reply posted by Dreaders, today at 19:37

      Dreaders replied:
      Can knock 300 off that total if caught everything. Annoying.

  • Comment posted by Knowledgeable Fan, today at 19:14

    Dearly want Pope to push on tomorrow. Can't get out for 50 odd now, has to push that for that big score like he gets for Surrey.

    Well done, Daz. Great knock.

    • Reply posted by BarmbyArmy, today at 19:33

      BarmbyArmy replied:
      He’s the one we can all see something in. Could be a career changing knock if he gets 100 tomorrow!

  • Comment posted by djk, today at 19:45

    Congratulations to Mr Mitchell on his massive century, but what a game for dropped catches for both sides! Is the ball being coated liberally in margarine before each over?

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 20:09

      Turtle replied:
      England have spent far to much time on the antiquated 50 over format without prioritising the only formats that matter in tests and T20.

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 19:22

    Well played Darryl Mitchell. I'd like to say it's headed for a draw but can England really bat two out of three days? I'm not so sure. PS - more Trent Boult batting please.

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 20:11

      Turtle replied:
      Want to see more of Trent Boult batting then tune in to the IPL.

  • Comment posted by J Felix-Languar, today at 19:32

    This looks like a ‘Joe Root double century’ pitch to me.

    • Reply posted by Ronky, today at 19:45

      Ronky replied:
      Well he did have a hand in someone else nearly getting one!

  • Comment posted by in5wknaa, today at 19:20

    Don’t usually see such a high score in tests in England but that’s what makes it all the more intriguing. We need to come out tomorrow and make the most of a great batting track and fight our way back into this match. Brilliant test series so far shame it’s only 3 matches!

    • Reply posted by Boris, today at 20:16

      Boris replied:
      NZ deserve a 5-match series every time they come. We need to play more against the best.

  • Comment posted by Dreaders, today at 19:15

    I’d prefer to focus on the solid start we made batting. After last game I’m reticent to make predictions, but there’s no real excuses to not put up a big total here and get the draw

  • Comment posted by Foresta, today at 19:58

    Gripping day of test cricket. Spent most of the day wondering how many NZ would put on us, hoping they would collapse. Credit to them, they took full advantage. However, I felt the rumble of resistance this evening, in the shape of the Pope. He looked magnificent out on the wicket, divine intervention. Hope tomorrow is equally as entertaining, this match isn't lost yet.

    • Reply posted by SteveTheCat, today at 20:36

      SteveTheCat replied:
      Agree on that. There are plenty runs on this wicket and just maybe England can pile some on.

  • Comment posted by spaniel2, today at 19:36

    Crawley is simply not good enough. His fielding lacks concentration his batting lacks concentration and he doesn’t learn!

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:44

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      He does not learn what. He was not the only one who dropped catches

  • Comment posted by amadeus, today at 19:15

    Catches win matches

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:18

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      It is not just Joe Root who drops dollies in test cricket

  • Comment posted by Ubermod, today at 20:10

    Personally I think they brought Crawley into the England squad too early in the first place. His first class average was not especially high, it was just because they were short of options and thought they could bring him on. But test cricket isn't really the arena to develop your game. Not for an opener or number 3 anyway.

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 20:01

    No point playing a spinner who cannot tie down an end

    • Reply posted by john-not-in-hendon, today at 20:36

      john-not-in-hendon replied:
      Rope isn't what it used to be though.

  • Comment posted by BRUCIEGILLS , today at 19:45

    Zak Crawley would struggle to open a can of beans right now, let alone a test innings.
    Lots and lots of hard graft required

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:53

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Looks like Zak Crawley has become the latest target from England fans just because he failed again with the bat like a of number players will during this test series. Good job Moeen Ali has retired from test cricket

  • Comment posted by Nick, today at 19:54

    We may as well play with 10 men by picking notional, hopeless spinners.

    • Reply posted by Boris, today at 20:03

      Boris replied:
      Bring back Moeen, he says he'd like to play for McCullum.

  • Comment posted by mdoc01, today at 19:21

    I think Crawley’s doing it deliberately to give Compton another chance. The only change I’d consider is Brook for Bairstow. JB needs more red ball cricket.
    Having said that NZ are not the test champions for nothing. They are a good side and them playing well had to happen sooner or later

    • Reply posted by worcesterwolf, today at 19:30

      worcesterwolf replied:
      Bairstow hasn't batted in this test yet. So how can you know

  • Comment posted by LeatherOnWillow, today at 20:12

    I'm hoping Lees and Pope can push on tomorrow, they have started quite well and been helped by a couple of dropped catches. Mitchell and Blundell superb for NZ and Bracewell looked classy too. An England collapse is never far away, so they will be doing well to save the game from here. We need tons from Pope and Root. Sad to hear about Broad's pub burning down.

  • Comment posted by joffey, today at 19:45

    All that technology and experts etc ,catches win matches, come on England no collapse this time PLEASE

  • Comment posted by nozin around, today at 19:34

    Decent start, hope Pope kicks on.

    Jimmy the pick of the bowlers, let down by the support & fielding.

    Broad was unlucky; Leach poor; Potts woeful.

    • Reply posted by Fen Boy Free, today at 20:31

      Fen Boy Free replied:
      how many test wicket do you have??

Top Stories