Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Colin Ingram scored 87 and 19 in Glamorgan’s opening match of 2022 against Durham

LV=County Championship, Division Two: Glamorgan v Sussex Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Date: Sat 12 June Time: 11:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Sport website and app; match report on BBC Sport website; updates on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Sussex

Glamorgan are set to bring Eddie Byrom and Colin Ingram into their Championship side against Sussex in Cardiff.

Byrom is likely to open the batting after missing the opening block of Championship games through injury, while South Africa's Ingram takes over from Marnus Labuschagne.

Glamorgan are hopeful pace bowler Michael Neser will be fit after Covid.

They are sixth in division two, one place but 28 points ahead of Sussex.

Glamorgan have won two, drawn two and lost two of their first six games in a congested mid-table as teams slot in four-day games between bursts of T20 cricket.

They are without seamer Timm van der Gugten because of a hamstring injury suffered at Durham in May, while spinner Andrew Salter is among the bowling options after a spell as a stand-in Championship opener.

"It's always tricky adjusting between the formats, it can encourage a bit more of an expansive game (in four-day cricket), so it could be an exciting couple of days," said Salter.

"But when you're into the season, going game to game, it doesn't take too long to get back into the rhythm of things, and it's something we're fairly used to."

Sussex, who have drawn three and lost three, field New Zealand batter/wicket-keeper Tim Seifert as their only overseas player, with India's Cheteshwar Pujar and Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan away on international duty.

England fast bowler Ollie Robinson is missing with a back injury while George Garton is still recovering from long Covid.

But veteran seamer Jack Brooks is included on loan from Somerset, all-rounder Dan Ibrahim is fit again and opener Ali Orr is named in the squad subject to Covid tests.

"Even though we didn't get the win we wanted after the last round of games (a draw against Leicestershire), you could see that we are moving in the right direction," said coach Ian Salisbury.

"With a number of injuries to our key bowlers, it's great to be able to bring in someone of Jack Brooks' experience and ability."

Glamorgan (from): Lloyd (c), Byrom, Ingram, Northeast, Carlson, C Cooke (wk), Root, Neser, Salter, Harris, Hogan, Weighell, Gorvin, McIlroy.

Sussex (from): Haines (c), Alsop, Seifert (wk), Clark, Rawlins, Carter, Ibrahim, Lenham, Brooks, Finn, Crocombe, Hunt, Atkins.