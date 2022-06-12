Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ollie Pope says he "never doubted" his ability to play Test cricket after making 145 in his second match back in the England side.

Pope's hundred, along with 163 not out from Joe Root, took England to 473-5 in reply to New Zealand's 553 on day three of the second Test at Trent Bridge.

"I know I've got the game and now it's just trying to be as consistent as possible," he told Test Match Special.

"It was a special, amazing feeling. It hasn't been the easiest ride."

Pope, 24, made his Test debut in 2018 and earned a regular spot in the England team a year later.

A maiden century followed in South Africa in 2020, but a run of only one half-century in 23 innings saw him dropped after the 4-0 Ashes series defeat last winter.

He was recalled by new England Test captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum to bat at number three - a position he had not previously filled in first-class cricket - in the series against New Zealand and repaid their faith with a century in his third innings in the new role.

"I've never doubted that my game is there for Test cricket," said the Surrey man.

"It hasn't all been an easy ride. Places like India and Australia have provided different challenges. I've not had the numbers that I would have liked, but I've learned so much about my game and Test cricket.

"Hopefully now I can make myself the cricketer that I want to be."

Pope and Root added 187 for the third wicket, Root going to his 10th century since the beginning of 2021 and second in consecutive Sundays after his match-winning innings at Lord's last week.

"We're seeing England's greatest ever and I'm trying to learn as much as I can from him," said Pope. "The relentless nature of what he is doing is something I can really learn from.

"He's great fun to bat with. We keep quite relaxed out there. We talk about Love Island."

Pope admitted that he was "not expecting good news" when McCullum called to inform him he had been recalled for the New Zealand series, but that the move to number three has been a "massive positive".

Former England captain Michael Vaughan said Pope will reap the benefits of a "fresh start" under McCullum and Stokes.

"I just hope it triggers consistency and belief for Ollie," Vaughan told Test Match Special.

"I still worry about his balance when he gets out there. If you bowl line and length, with a bit of movement, he'll have a dash.

"It's early days and I hope he realises playing one way - dashing - doesn't work at this level."