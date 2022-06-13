LV= County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens Cardiff (day two) Sussex 376 (119.4 ov): Carter 185, Clark 55; Salter 4-107 Glamorgan: 258-1 (70 overs): Ingram 145*, Byrom 105* Glamorgan (4 pts) trail Sussex (3 pts) by 118 runs with nine wickets standing Scorecard

Colin Ingram rolled back the years with a vintage century and Eddie Byrom his first 100 for Glamorgan as they hit back in style against Sussex.

Ingram is on 145 and Byrom 105 in a stand of 253.

They took Glamorgan to 258 for one in reply to Sussex's 376 all out.

Oli Carter, 20, took his career-best to an impressive 185 for Sussex before being last out in a feast of runs on a placid pitch on the second day.

Glamorgan bounced back in the last two sessions from a miserable start, being hit before the start of day two by news of bowler Michael Hogan testing positive for Covid.

He was replaced in the game by Andrew Gorvin, while Chris Cooke was unable to keep wicket because of a calf injury, substitute Tom Cullen wearing the gloves.

After a sedate scoring rate on day one, Carter and Henry Crocombe (36) took the attack to Glamorgan, moving their stand to 73 before Crocombe drover Gorvin to cover.

Carter was dropped at mid-on off James Weighell, but Jack Brooks also hit 36 in another aggressive partnership of 72 as Sussex eased to a third batting point.

Carter belted four sixes in a late flurry of shots to add to his 18 fours before holing out off Andrew Salter, who finished with a creditable four for 107.

David Lloyd fell in Sean Hunt's first over, but Ingram showed signs of his vintage form as he seized on anything pitched up with a series of sumptuous straight drives, reaching 51 off 50 balls.

Byrom played a positive support role as the pair rattled up 154 runs in the afternoon session against eight bowlers, though both came close to playing onto their stumps.

Ingram, playing only his third first-class game in five years after concentrating on limited-overs cricket, approached three figures with caution, but reached the landmark with his 19th boundary off just 143 balls.

Byrom took slightly longer to get there, but was strong square of the wicket as he smashed his 178th ball, from Hunt, through mid-wicket for his 16th four to reach the milestone.

Sussex's bowlers, labouring in the sunshine, managed to put the brakes on in the last session to restrict Glamorgan's progress with 17 year old leg-spinner Archie Lenham economical, but the Welsh side will be eyeing a first-innings lead.

Glamorgan's Colin Ingram told BBC Sport Wales:

"I had a really good pre-season doing some of the hard yards (for red-ball practice) so I thoroughly enjoyed it out there.

"Playing here before many years before, there were things I could bring back into my game and I've always just enjoyed playing, switching between formats is a great challenge. I put the work in and it was great to reap some rewards.

"I looked to score against the new hard ball, it came on quite nicely so i got a few opportunities early, I looked to be busy and keep it quite simple.

"It was brilliant to be out there with Eddie in a long partnership, when he got into the nineties I was almost more nervous for him than I'd been but he played terrifically well.

"They've got a lot of runs on the run so we'll have to dig in with a good start in the morning and see where the game flows, but we've got good momentum in the game."

Sussex batting coach Grant Flower told BBC Sussex Sport:

"We've got a lot of hard work to do in the field, we've got to bowl better than we did, though we hit our lengths a bit better after tea and I though Archie Lenham bowled really well.

"It's a good batting wicket, very flat, but I don't think our seamers hit the deck hard enough before tea and we're going to have to bat really well second time round.

"I'm really happy for Oli Carter, he's got a great attitude and works hard on his game, and he batted brilliantly. He was under pressure when he got in but he got his head down then started playing his shots today."