England's learning disability team retain Ashes with eight-wicket win over Australia

Cricket

Chris Edwards of England and Haydn Brumm of Australia
Chris Edwards (left) captains England's learning disability side, with Haydn Brumm leading Australia

England's learning disability team retained the Ashes with an eight-wicket win over Australia in the first one-day-international in Brisbane.

Australia were bowled out for just 71, with 19-year-old Kester Sainsbury taking 3-25 and spinner Kieron McKinney finishing with figures of 2-4.

Dan Bowser hit 41 off 34 balls as England chased the target in 12 overs.

England needed just one win from the three-game series, having cruised to a 4-1 series victory in the Twenty20s.

"It's just an incredible feeling to be an Ashes winner again," Sainsbury, who was also part of the 2019 winning squad, said.

The seamer added: "To be part of a team that has done this twice feels amazing - we back ourselves and our ability and we just keep going - thanks to the backroom staff, who keep us so fit in our winter training camps."

Captain Chris Edwards - who now also has two Ashes series wins - says his side "don't want to take our foot off the gas" before the penultimate 40-over ODI on Wednesday.

The contest is part of the International Cricket Inclusion Series, with England's deaf team also currently touring Australia.

