England's second Test against New Zealand is set for a "classic" finish, according to Michael Vaughan.

The home side picked up three wickets late on the fourth day at Trent Bridge to leave New Zealand 224-7, 238 ahead.

"We're in for an outstanding day," former England captain Vaughan told Test Match Special.

"England won't be thinking they might lose. All they will be thinking about is getting the last three wickets and chasing down a target."

Responding to New Zealand's first-innings total of 553, England were making rapid progress from their overnight 473-5 on the fourth morning.

But after Joe Root was out for 176, the hosts lost their last five wickets for 23 runs to be 539 all out, giving New Zealand a lead of 14 runs.

The Black Caps had extended their advantage to 190 with six second-innings wickets in hand, only for England to strike three times in six overs late on Monday.

The in-form Daryl Mitchell remains on 32 not out for the tourists, but he has only the tail for company,

Attendance for the final day will be free of charge, with Nottinghamshire asking spectators to order a ticket online before arriving at the ground.

"I'm delighted it's free and I hope the ground is near-on full," said Vaughan, who played 82 Tests for England.

"New Zealand need somebody to hang around with Daryl Mitchell. If that happens they could set England around 300 in 75 overs."

England are displaying a newfound positivity under captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum.

After winning the first Test at Lord's by five wickets, they will be looking to complete a run-chase at Trent Bridge on Tuesday that would seal their first series win since January 2021.

They will be aided by a true pitch, a rapid outfield and the fact New Zealand are set to be without pace bowler Kyle Jamieson, who has a back injury.

"The pitch is still playing well," added Vaughan. "England seem to have a buzz of energy at the moment and they will be really excited about tomorrow.

"It's going to be a great last day. We're in for a classic."

Wicketkeeper Ben Foakes said England would be confident of chasing any target below 300.

"It's pretty finely balanced. All three results are in play.

"Anything under 300 is gettable, with some of the players we have and the outfield being so quick.

"You don't know what is going to happen with the wicket. It's playing a little bit more up and down, and spin might come into it."