Nathan Sowter's loan spell at Durham is due to end on 16 July

Leg-spinner Nathan Sowter will leave Middlesex when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The Australian-born 29-year-old is on loan at Durham until 16 July and has not appeared for Middlesex this season.

Sowter has taken 127 wickets in 106 appearances for Middlesex since making his debut in 2015.

Durham and Middlesex are both seventh, in the T20 Blast North and South divisions respectively, as they attempt to qualify for Finals Day.

"Sometimes in professional sport you are faced with tough decisions, and letting Nathan leave the club is certainly one of those," Middlesex head of men's performance Alan Coleman told the club's website.

"He has been an outstanding servant for Middlesex since making his debut for the club back in 2015 and has always been a popular member within the dressing room, however as a club we need to look forwards at the squad we are trying to build."