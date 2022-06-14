Last updated on .From the section Counties

Alex Davies had only gone past fifty once this season before his century

LV= County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day three) Warwickshire 292 & 327-9 dec: Davies 121; Williams 4-70 Lancashire 286: Croft 90, Norwell 5-78 & 5-0: Lancashire (5 pts) need 324 more runs to beat Warwickshire (5 pts) Scorecard

Warwickshire opener Alex Davies scored a superb century against his former club Lancashire to set up a fascinating final day of their County Championship tussle at Edgbaston.

Davies defied his old team-mates to make 121, his first ton for the Bears, and tilt a terrific, fluctuating game narrowly his side's way.

His skillful work lifted Warwickshire to 327-9 declared, setting a victory target of 329 after they suffered a five-run penalty for Henry Brookes running down the pitch while batting.

The visitors reached five without loss in four overs before the close.

After Lancashire's first innings ended on 286 to trail by six, with Liam Norwell taking 5-78, their seamers bowled superbly to reduce the home side to 195-7.

The Red Rose was on top until Davies and Henry Brookes (55) counter-attacked to add 84 in 14 overs.

Heading into the final day, all four results remain possible. While events at Trent Bridge this week have underlined the glory of Test cricket, Warwickshire and Lancashire have unfurled an utterly compelling, great advert for the County Championship at Edgbaston.

After Lancashire resumed on the third morning on 280-9, Norwell, in his first game back after injury, had Matt Parkinson caught behind off his first ball. The wicket took Norwell's first class tally for Warwickshire to 79 at 19.17 piece - he remains very much on England's radar.

Lancashire's seamers then showed their quality. Tom Bailey hit the top of Dom Sibley's off stump and George Balderson bowled Rob Yates with a beauty. Warwickshire advanced to 83-2 but were then rocked by a post-lunch blitz of three for four in 14 balls by Will Williams.

The Kiwi's third ball of the afternoon was a ferocious in-ducker which trapped Sam Hain lbw and his fifth darted back to bowl Will Rhodes, offering no shot. When Matt Lamb was bowled through a big drive, Warwickshire were 95-5.

Davies and Michael Burgess (46) started the recovery with a stand of 70 in 22 overs before the latter edged a perfectly-shaped outswinger from Bailey. When Danny Briggs chipped Williams to mid-wicket, it was 195-7 and advantage Lancashire.

But Davies remained resolute and enjoyed aggressive support from Brookes who breezed to a 65-ball half-century.

Both fell on the offensive in the closing overs but there was still time for Norwell to collect a perky unbeaten 36 before the declaration.

Williams (4-70) and Bailey (3-70) were the pick of a weary but for a long time impressive attack.

Report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network.