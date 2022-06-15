Last updated on .From the section Cricket

David Willey has made 32 T20 appearances for England and played 52 one-day internationals

England all-rounder David Willey is to rejoin Northamptonshire from Yorkshire for the 2023 season.

The 32-year-old moves back to Wantage Road on a four-year deal, eight years after he left Northamptonshire for Headingley.

He scored more than 4,000 runs and took more than 250 wickets in 197 appearances across all formats for the county between 2009 and 2015.

"The best journey takes you home," Willey told Northamptonshire's website.

"Wantage Road is home. I grew up playing on the outfield, behind the stands and in the groundsman's shed.

"During the seven years I've been away, I have continued to watch the club closely and found myself celebrating their successes. I always hoped at some stage in my career I would find my way back and I'm excited that the time is now."

Yorkshire's interim managing director of cricket Darren Gough said they had tried to keep Willey at the club.

"Unfortunately were unable to match Northants' offer," he added.

Willey made his England T20 and one-day international debuts during his first stint with Northamptonshire and has been included in the white-ball squad for the upcoming tour in the Netherlands.

"I still have great ambitions in the game, to play at the highest level, to win trophies but also to give back to the club that has given me so much," Willey said.