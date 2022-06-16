Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Twins Jamie (left) and Craig Overton, who become the latest pair of brothers named in the same England squad, shake hands after the Surrey v Somerset match at the Oval in April.

Jamie Overton has received his first call-up to England's Test squad for the final Test of the three-match series against New Zealand at Headingley.

The Surrey seam bowler was named alongside his twin brother Craig in the 14-man squad announced on Thursday.

In excellent form for his county, the 28-year-old replaces Lancashire spinner Matt Parkinson, who came on as a sub for the concussed Jack Leach at Lord's.

The third Test at Headingley begins on 23 June.

New Zealand lost the second Test and series at Trent Bridge on Monday after a memorable day-five century by England's Jonny Bairstow.

Overton's call-up comes off the back of his 21 wickets for Surrey so far this season, helping them to the top of the County Championship Division One.

Meanwhile, New Zealand batter Devon Conway has tested positive for Covid-19.

Conway, 30, was the fourth member of the touring party to test positive on Wednesday, after all-rounder Michael Bracewell and two physios.

The positive members will isolate for five days but can train with the squad on Tuesday if they recover in time.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson missed the Trent Bridge game because of a positive test.

England's 14-player squad: Ben Stokes (capt), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes (wkt), Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Craig Overton, Jamie Overton, Matthew Potts, Ollie Pope, Joe Root