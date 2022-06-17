Close menu

England break ODI record with total of 498-4 in Netherlands

By Timothy AbrahamBBC Sport in Amstelveen

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England broke their own record for the highest score in a one-day international with a mammoth 498-4 against the Netherlands in Amstelveen.

Jos Buttler finished unbeaten on 162 from 70 balls as he struck an incredible 14 sixes and seven fours.

Dawid Malan (122) and Phil Salt (125) also both made centuries off 90 and 82 balls respectively as the Netherlands bowlers were smashed to all parts of the ground.

England's total eclipses the 481-6 they made against Australia at Trent Bridge in 2018.

A total of 36 sixes rained down on the uncovered stands at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen, and fans assisted the Dutch players in searching for the ball every time it disappeared into the forest which surrounds it.

Liam Livingstone's cameo at the end of the innings was just two balls short of the fastest ODI half-century as he blasted fifty off just 17 balls, finishing with 66 off 22 balls.

Fittingly Buttler was the batter who reached the record total with a six launched over deep mid-wicket off Shane Snater on a miserable day for the Dutch bowlers with leg-spinner Philippe Boissevain's 10 wicketless overs costing 108 runs.

"Boring boring England" sang the England fans as Livingstone managed only a four off the penultimate ball of the innings to ensure England missed out on 500, but they were soon cheering when he hit final ball of the innings for yet another six over cow corner.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

143 comments

  • Comment posted by Snowster, today at 14:11

    Kind of a shame as I enjoyed seeing that 481-6 v Aus on top of every list shown

    • Reply posted by Hail Hakkinen, today at 14:16

      Hail Hakkinen replied:
      Me too.

  • Comment posted by Knowledgeable Fan, today at 14:12

    Not only in ODI cricket but ANY List A cricket, surpassing the previous best of 496/4 by Surrey against Gloucs in 2007.

    Incredible, magnificent innings. What a week to be an England cricket fan.

    • Reply posted by Jeolidus, today at 14:28

      Jeolidus replied:
      It's against the Netherlands. I thought English Cricket fans would have more common sense than their Football counterparts

  • Comment posted by TRENT BRIDGE MAN, today at 14:13

    Brilliant show from the current 50 over world champions. Shame our 50 competition has down rated to a 2nd eleven bash by the unwanted Hundread.

    • Reply posted by Andy Tomlinson, today at 14:22

      Andy Tomlinson replied:
      Is the 100 still on this year?Hope not

  • Comment posted by unification, today at 14:12

    Crikey. I’m kind of annoyed they didn’t make 500.

    I feel for the Dutch. Their best XI isn’t out there and they have some 19 year olds playing. Even with the best XI, it would be hard for them.

    • Reply posted by lappers, today at 14:24

      lappers replied:
      England didn’t have their best 11 either!

  • Comment posted by Atlantic252, today at 14:13

    Exceptional sustained hitting - what a batting side this England now is.
    Facing the world's best bowlers in the IPL has made Buttler and Livingstone into even better players, and when they come across lesser mortals from Netherlands it is carnage.
    But at times I do wonder is it time to redress the balance between bat and ball?

    • Reply posted by Astralcharmer, today at 14:16

      Astralcharmer replied:
      Get rid of fielding restrictions and even the game up.

  • Comment posted by Common Sense, today at 14:13

    The new coach has obviously decided that a more cautious approach is needed for these ODI's!!! In Jest. Cor blimey, that is some score!

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 14:30

      Turtle replied:
      What is the point of the 50 over format?

  • Comment posted by stan24, today at 14:19

    Regardless who bowls at Buttler at the moment it’s smacked to pieces

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 14:32

      Turtle replied:
      50 over cricket should be consigned to the history books.

      IPL and tests are all that matter.

  • Comment posted by Bill Abong, today at 14:19

    Could I suggest that England football team play a few WC warm up games against....er....the Maldives, the Vatican and Nauru.

    • Reply posted by wolsey41, today at 14:21

      wolsey41 replied:
      Or Scotland 😂

  • Comment posted by longhairrocks, today at 14:13

    Fine hitting but not sure it is much of a contest which can only be to the detriment of the game in the Netherlands.

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 14:31

      Turtle replied:
      Playing themselves into a big IPL contract - that is the only point of the 50 over game.

  • Comment posted by teddycricket, today at 14:10

    Surely time to move Livingstone up the order. He's not just a finisher, he's awesome!

    • Reply posted by Atlantic252, today at 14:18

      Atlantic252 replied:
      Against a team like Netherlands, certainly agree. Against second-string bowlers such as this, once his eye is in the boundary isn't far enough.
      500 would be possible, or an individual 200 for him.

  • Comment posted by mikey, today at 14:09

    wow

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 14:32

      Turtle replied:
      50 over cricket is pointless.

  • Comment posted by Samsung, today at 14:24

    A cricket score

  • Comment posted by Commentator1005, today at 14:24

    Props to the Netherlands, they're only slightly worse than the Australians in ODIs.

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 14:36

      Turtle replied:
      IPL is the pinnacle of white ball cricket - this game is an uncompetitive cake walk for England.

  • Comment posted by dmek09, today at 14:17

    Batting Practice

  • Comment posted by Brass Eye, today at 14:27

    All very nice but look lads, it's the Netherlands.

    However, 481-6 against Australia, that still makes me smile even today

    • Reply posted by Martin F, today at 14:30

      Martin F replied:
      Yeah, I got a little excited until I remembered who the opposition is.

  • Comment posted by Mazdales, today at 14:23

    91 runs in final 5.2 overs after captain dismissed first ball.

  • Comment posted by koiahoy, today at 14:14

    Some of the bowling - and catching - was poor, but that was simply stunning

  • Comment posted by Fray Bentos, today at 14:35

    If only they could play half as well against decent opposition.

  • Comment posted by splendidsparrow, today at 14:34

    Hang it up, Mr Morgan. It's been a while now since your bat has gone flaccid.

  • Comment posted by grumpycynic, today at 14:30

    Morgan says he wants to play less cricket this summer; it's working!

