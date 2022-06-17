Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England broke their own record for the highest score in a one-day international with a mammoth 498-4 against the Netherlands in Amstelveen.

Jos Buttler finished unbeaten on 162 from 70 balls as he struck an incredible 14 sixes and seven fours.

Dawid Malan (122) and Phil Salt (125) also both made centuries off 90 and 82 balls respectively as the Netherlands bowlers were smashed to all parts of the ground.

England's total eclipses the 481-6 they made against Australia at Trent Bridge in 2018.

A total of 36 sixes rained down on the uncovered stands at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen, and fans assisted the Dutch players in searching for the ball every time it disappeared into the forest which surrounds it.

Liam Livingstone's cameo at the end of the innings was just two balls short of the fastest ODI half-century as he blasted fifty off just 17 balls, finishing with 66 off 22 balls.

Fittingly Buttler was the batter who reached the record total with a six launched over deep mid-wicket off Shane Snater on a miserable day for the Dutch bowlers with leg-spinner Philippe Boissevain's 10 wicketless overs costing 108 runs.

"Boring boring England" sang the England fans as Livingstone managed only a four off the penultimate ball of the innings to ensure England missed out on 500, but they were soon cheering when he hit final ball of the innings for yet another six over cow corner.

More to follow.