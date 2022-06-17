Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jersey opener Nick Greenwood played first-class cricket in New Zealand last winter

Jersey inflicted a first loss on ICC Challenge League B leaders Uganda as they won by 62 runs in Kampala.

Opener Nick Greenwood hit 80 off 93 balls as Jersey made a confident start after losing the toss.

Josh Lawrenson added 43 as the islanders ended their innings on 255-6.

In reply Uganda opener Simon Ssesazi hit 50 while Ronak Patel got 64, but Dominic Blampied's 5-18 helped Jersey restrict their team-mates as the hosts ended on 193 all out.

The victory sees Jersey move up to third in the six-team group, while Uganda remain top having won all five of their matches in the first round of games in 2019.

The winners of the group go into a play-off with the winners of ICC Challenge League A for a place at the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

Greenwood - who played for Wellington in New Zealand last winter - and Harrison Carlyon made a good start as they put on 77 for the opening wicket, before Carlyon was run out by Frank Nsubuga for 34.

Dominic Blampied's impressive five-wicket haul helped Jersey inflict a first Challenge League loss on Uganda

Greenwood finally went for 80 off 93 balls when he was caught in the 30th over, having been dropped, and hit a six and a four in the previous four balls.

Jersey's success was helped by a number of dropped catches throughout the innings, although Ssesazi did hold on to Josh Lawrenson in the deep as he was dismissed for 43 with the scores on 174-3.

Dominic Blampied scored 25 not out from 19 balls, while Jonty Jenner hit a quickfire 22 as Jersey ended their innings on 255-6.

Anthony Hawkins-Kay removed Uganda opener Emmanuel Hasahya for three in the fourth over, but Ssesazi and Patel put on 80 for the second wicket before Julius Sumerauer bowled Ssesazi.

Uganda lost two more quick wickets before Patel and Fred Achelam had a 45-run fifth wicket stand - but once Blampied claimed their wickets, the hosts' hopes of victory faltered.

The Jersey spinner took three more scalps to end with figures of 5-18 off five overs as Uganda were bowled out for 193 from 45.2 overs.