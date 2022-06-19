Colin Ingram was dropped on 0 but went on to make a match-winning 57 as Glamorgan beat Sussex by four wickets

Vitality T20 Blast: South Group: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Sussex 149-8: Wright 46; Neser 3-24 Glamorgan 151-6: Ingram 57; Mills 3-30 Glamorgan won by four wickets Scorecard

Glamorgan survived a late fightback from Sussex's bowlers to complete a four-wicket win in the Vitality Blast.

Chasing 150 to win, Colin Ingram and Sam Northeast made 57 and 35 respectively in an 86-run partnership for the second wicket.

Tymal Mills took 3-30 and Ravi Bopara took two wickets in the 18th over to leave Glamorgan stuttering at 132-6.

But James Weighell smashed the final ball of the penultimate over for six to secure the victory.

Glamorgan were set a below-par total after a fine all-round bowling performance, led by Australian Michael Neser who took 3-24 from his four overs.

Former England batter Luke Wright top-scored for Sussex with 46 from 35 balls, but a disciplined bowling performance from the home side restricted their opponents to 95-5.

Delray Rawlins propelled Sussex past the 140 mark with a quickfire 27 from 15 balls, 19 of them coming from the penultimate over bowled by Dan Douthwaite.

In reply, Ingram made the most of being dropped on nought at first slip to reach his half-century from 39 balls as he and Northeast looked in complete control of the chase before the latter was dismissed by Mills.

Mills continued to lead the Sussex charge by removing Kiran Carlson for 15 and Eddie Byrom for a golden duck in the 17th over, both caught on the boundary from successive deliveries to spark a collapse of four wickets within the space of two overs.

Sussex captain Ravi Bopara then pegged Glamorgan back further with two wickets in the 18th over, including the prize scalp of Ingram, caught by a fine juggling catch from Rashid Khan on the long-on boundary.

Debutant Alex Horton, who claimed his first Glamorgan dismissal with a stumping in Sussex's innings, was then dismissed for a duck with the equation down to 16 to win from the final 11 balls.

But Douthwaite calmly thumped the second ball of the 19th over, bowled by former England seamer Steven Finn, over the ropes for six to ease the home side's nerves.

Weighell followed suit, planting the final ball of the over - and the only ball he faced - into the stands to complete the win with six balls to spare.

Glamorgan remained sixth in the South Group table with eight points from 10 games to keep their qualification hopes alive, while Sussex slipped to eighth.

Glamorgan host Middlesex on Tuesday, 21 June for their next fixture while Sussex take on unbeaten Surrey at Hove on Thursday, 23 June.

Glamorgan's Colin Ingram told BBC Sport Wales:

"Firstly it was great just to get a win, we had a lot of confidence after our four-day win during the week. 150 can be a tricky total, because somewhere along the line you have to put your foot down, but it was a good all-round team performance.

"I spent a lot of time in the middle last week (hitting 178 in the Championship win) and I definitely benefitted from that. They've got a really useful attack with Rashid Khan and Mills bowling some really quick balls, so it was nice to make some good decisions, Sam Northeast batting beautifully as well and that partnership set us up.

"I still feel we haven't put it together completely, so a bit of confidence from this win, we can get on a roll and you never know."

Sussex's Rashid Khan told BBC Sussex Sport:

"It was a good game, we were unlucky to be on the losing side and the way we performed bowling was much better than the previous game (against Essex), so there were positive things and we'll try our best to get better and better.

"I enjoy coming to Sussex a lot, it's a beautiful place to play cricket.

"It's great to have these (Afghan) supporters, wherever you go you get support and love, to give you the energy to perform well.

"The crowds have been low because of Covid (in previous years) so it's great to play in front of them and get the support and love from them."