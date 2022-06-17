Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Graham Hume is in line to make his Ireland debut in the one-day series against the Black Caps

North West Warriors all-rounder Graham Hume has been named in the 14-player Ireland squad to face New Zealand in next month's ODI series at Malahide.

The South Africa-born 31-year-old, who has impressed in the inter-provincial 50-over competition, recently qualified for Ireland through residency.

There is also a call-up for his Warriors team-mate Stephen Doheny.

The top-order batter is also in the Ireland squad for the two-match T20 series against India later this month.

Doheny is the leading run-scorer in this season's T20 inter-pros and has also scored 146 runs at 36.50 in the 50-over inter-provincial competition.

Hume has claimed 10 wickets at an average of just 9.40 in the 50-over format this season along with seven wickets at 14.71 in the T20 Trophy competition.

The matches, which will be part of the ICC World Cup Super League, will be played at the Co Dublin venue on 10, 12 and 15 July.

"Taking on the world's number one ODI side will always be a challenge, but with 30 World Cup Super League points on the line, this series becomes even more significant," said Andrew White, Chair of national men's selectors

"With the recent retirement of William Porterfield, we've called up Stephen Doheny into his first ODI squad. Stephen has impressed coaches and selectors with his stroke play and is now starting to convert starts into defining and match-shaping innings' at inter-provincial and Wolves level.

"It's likewise pleasing to see Graham Hume get his chance in the ODIs after repeated seasons of consistent form while he qualified to play for Ireland.

"Hume has demonstrated his accuracy and ability to extract bounce and movement in home conditions - we are hoping his knack of prising out early breakthroughs will translate to the higher level."

Ireland squad: Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.