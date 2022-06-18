Netherlands v England, second ODI Venue: VRA ground, Amstelveen, Netherlands Date: Sunday 19 June Time: 10:00 BST Coverage: Live text commentary on BBC Sport website, plus desktop, tablets, mobiles and app.

England batter Phil Salt says his globetrotting franchise experiences have helped put him in the conversation for a World Cup spot next year.

Salt hit a first one-day international century in England's victory over the Netherlands in the first ODI.

The 25-year-old has had various stints in Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the Caribbean for T20 tournaments.

"That's the massive difference I think - being exposed to that higher level of cricket," Salt said.

"You're playing against top international players and it's the next best thing, to get you ready to play international cricket."

Salt, whose century came off 82 balls as England compiled a record-breaking 498-4 in an emphatic 232-run win against the Dutch, added: "It's always something that I've been taken aback by, almost, in previous years, coming into the England squad - the skill level, the intensity.

"All I can say is that I'm a lot closer to that now than I was a couple of years ago.

"I've only had three ODIs before this series, against Pakistan, and there were some players who played well in that series who missed out. So to be on this trip, I'm very grateful for that. Hopefully I can keep performing and proving them right.

"Every time you put on an England shirt is an honour so I want to keep doing that. It's as simple as knowing that when I get the opportunity, I've got to perform and I've got to do well.

"That's how it's going to work if you want to have a long England career."

'I want to give them a selection headache'

England have not selected multi-format players Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root - all part of their 2019 World Cup-winning side - for this three-match series as they prepare for the third Test against New Zealand next week.

That has allowed new England limited-overs coach Matthew Mott a chance to take a closer look at a group of players pressing their claims to be part of England's squad for the 50-over tournament in India in 16 months' time.

Salt certainly made an impression with his knock of 122 against the Dutch, which included 14 fours and three sixes, as he and Dawid Malan shared a second-wicket stand of 222, laying the platform for Jos Buttler and Liam Livingstone's subsequent assault.

Speaking before the second ODI in Amstelveen on Sunday, Salt expressed his determination to keep himself in the frame for the rest of this summer and beyond.

"I know I certainly want to give them a headache," Salt said. "Although I don't know if it will, to be honest - you know, world champions and such a strong XI [when there is] a full-strength side out. But hopefully if I can keep doing stuff like that and keep putting my name in the hat, hopefully I will give the selectors a headache.

"One thing I'm not going to do is look too far ahead and distract myself. If you want to play for [captain] Eoin Morgan, you have to play a certain type of way and he's very clear with that. That's what I'm doing I guess."