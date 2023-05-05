Katherine Sciver-Brunt: Twelve images from her England careerLast updated on 1 hour ago1 hour ago.From the section CricketBBC Sport looks back at Katherine Sciver-Brunt's 19-year England career through pictures after the 37-year-old retired from international cricket. 2 September 2005, Taunton: Sciver-Brunt celebrates taking the wicket of Belinda Clarke on her England T20 debut. Brunt took 3-18 but ended up on the losing side9 February 2006, Buckingham Palace: Sciver-Brunt (top row, second from the left) and her England 2005 Ashes-winning team-mates sit with Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh. In just her third Test, Brunt helped England win the Ashes for the first time in 42 years, taking nine wickets and scoring 52 runs.22 March 2009, North Sydney Oval: Sciver-Brunt celebrates after England beat New Zealand in the final of the ICC Women's World Cup by four wickets. Brunt took 1-33 from her 10 overs in the final.22 June 2009, London: Sciver-Brunt removes New Zealand's Rachel Priest as England do the double and beat the Black Caps in the 2009 ICC Women's World Twenty20 final. Brunt took 3-6 from her four overs.July 11 2009, Worcester: Sciver-Brunt celebrates the dismissal of Australia's Lauren Ebsary during day two of the first Test of the 2009 Ashes. Brunt took 51 wickets in 14 Tests.23 July 2017, Lord's: Sciver-Brunt scores 34 runs off 42 balls and then takes 0-22 as England beat India in the ICC Women's World Cup final at Lord's by nine runs. In total, Brunt lifted three major titles with England.11 October 2019, Worcester: England team-mates Katherine and Natalie Sciver-Brunt announce their engagement (pictured here on 3 July, 2021). Their 2020 wedding date was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic with the pair eventually marrying in May 2022.30 January 2020, Canberra: In her last Test for England, Sciver-Brunt takes eight wickets and records the third five-wicket haul of her career in a drawn Ashes match. Brunt won the Ashes twice and retained it once during her England career.3 February 2022, Canberra: Sciver-Brunt stumbles as she bowls during game one of the Women's Ashes one-day international series between Australia and England. In the white-ball game, Brunt took 170 wickets in 141 ODIs and 114 wickets in 112 T20 internationals.3 April 2022, Christchurch: Sciver-Brunt looks dejected as England are beaten by Australia in the ICC Women's World Cup final by 71 runs.23 July 2022, Worcester: Sciver-Brunt becomes England's leading wicket-taker in international T20s as she bowls South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt. Brunt's wicket, her 103rd in the format for England, took her one clear of former team-mate Anya Shrubsole.11 February 2023, Paarl: In her last major tournament for England Sciver-Brunt took four wickets in the T20 Women's World Cup as England were knocked in the semi-finals by hosts South Africa.Sciver-Brunt retires from international cricketIsa Guha column: 'My friend Katherine, who conquered the world'Could eating nuts reduce your waistline? Michael Mosley chews over the surprising benefits of these nutrient powerhousesThe untold story of a brutal murder: Blood on the Dance Floor uncovers stories of bigotry, bravery and betrayal