England in Netherlands: Eoin Morgan fails but tourists complete series win

By Timothy AbrahamBBC Sport in Amstelveen

Phil Salt in action
Phil Salt backed up his century in the first match of the series with 77 in the second game
Second one-day international, Amstelveen
Netherlands 236-7 (41 overs): Edwards 78, Willey 2-46, Rashid 2-50
England 239-4 (36 overs): Salt 77, Roy 73, Dutt 2-55
England won by six wickets; go 2-0 up in three-match series
England completed a series victory over the Netherlands but under-pressure captain Eoin Morgan once again failed with the bat.

Phil Salt's 77 helped England to a six-wicket win in the second of three one-day internationals in Amstelveen.

David Willey took 2-46 as the Dutch were restricted to 235-7 after they had won the toss on a worn pitch used for England's record-breaking ODI total on Friday.

Scott Edwards' brisk 78 and 34 from Bas de Leede gave the Dutch something to bowl at, but Salt and Jason Roy (73) laid the platform before Dawid Malan (37*) and Moeen Ali (38*) finished the job.

England skipper Morgan endured a miserable day, though, with a second duck of the series.

Inevitably this match was a more low-key affair, reduced to 41 overs a side after overnight rain delayed the start, than England's dazzling 498-4 in the scorching sunshine two days ago.

The Netherlands middle order brought respectability to their total under grey skies at the VRA Cricket Ground thanks to a 73-run stand from Edwards and Teja Nidamanuru.

But from a circumspect 93-3 after 20 overs at drinks they never kicked on despite a late flurry of sixes from Logan van Beek and Shane Snater.

Salt and Roy then adroitly pierced the in-field during the first powerplay, rather than taking the aerial route, in a clinical 139-run first-wicket stand.

England suffered a few jitters when Morgan and Liam Livingstone (4) departed cheaply but Malan's cool head and Moeen Ali's fearlessness got the tourists home with 30 balls to spare.

The victory gave England another 10 points in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League -external-link used to determine qualification for next year's tournament in India.

Morgan fails again as Salt and Roy shine

In the build-up to this series, Morgan had again fielded questions about his future role in the team with question marks over both form and fitness.

He is currently managing a groin/thigh problem in Amstelveen, and has previously struggled with longstanding back and knee issues.

In his last 26 white-ball innings he has just one half-century at a time when competition for places in England's top order has never felt so intense.

He lasted one ball on Friday, trapped lbw, but this was worse. Morgan faced seven balls and, in truth, looked excruciatingly out of touch - his timing off and shot selection wrapped in a whirlpool of self-doubt.

England's World Cup-winning skipper was dismissed swiping across the line at one tossed up by Tom Cooper - playing in this series after a six-year break - and caught at backward point by Shane Snater.

It was in stark contrast to the fluidity with which Roy and Salt played. Roy took five fours off the first nine balls, hitting both sides of the wicket, showing his intent with brutish crunches through the covers then stepping across his stumps and flicking anything behind square.

Although Jonny Bairstow is Roy's established opening partner he dovetailed nicely with the more orthodox Salt, who used the pace of the ball to open the face and punch down the ground before skilfully slog sweeping.

Jos Buttler & Jason Roy with commemorative caps
Jos Buttler, left, and Jason Roy, right, celebrated their 150th and 100th ODI cap respectively

England's bowlers in cruise control

The score from 'Mission Impossible' blared out over the public address system moments before the toss, and neatly summed what the Dutch faced when they began their innings in the first ODI.

With Jos Buttler proclaiming in the wake of that victory that England would keep trying to blast 500 it was understandable, then, that the Netherlands' stand-in skipper Edwards gave his bowlers some respite when Morgan called incorrectly.

The Dutch have twice beaten England in T20Is - chasing 162 at Lord's in 2009 and defending 135 in 2014 in Chittagong - but Morgan's side play a different brand of cricket to those days, and the loss of 18 overs made little difference.

With the ball England's attack did well, yet with the sense they never had to really exert themselves as batter error accounted for four of the Dutch wickets.

Brydon Carse (1-36) showed some zip and nipped one back to trap Tom Cooper lbw as Willey, who also ran out Edwards with a flat throw from mid-wicket, was aggressive. Adil Rashid (2-50) bowled well in patches although Moeen Ali was a touch expensive.

Morgan's role and influence on the field of play remains undiminished - his tactics and bowling changes here were pretty much spot on.

But on a day when his opposite number Pieter Seelaar retired because of a persistent back problem, similar thoughts must be passing through the 35-year-old England captain's mind.

31 comments

  • Comment posted by Zookeeper, today at 19:08

    Would the team be better without Morgan?

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:07

    Englands squad is strong with huge depth that they can play two teams and still both would be capable of beating the best teams in the world

  • Comment posted by in5wknaa, today at 19:07

    Morgan has been an incredible force behind the success of white ball cricket in England, he’s clearly a phenomenal captain. However, his time as an effective middle order batsman is over and I think we need to move on from him but ensure we instate someone in charge who can lead in the same way and continue his legacy. Thanks Morgs for making England winners

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 19:06

    We all know the white ball team is strong. I don't understand what is gained by playing NL.

    • Reply posted by Zookeeper, today at 19:08

      Zookeeper replied:
      World Cup qualifying points.

  • Comment posted by Eye_Said, today at 19:05

    Margan has been fantastic - but given recent performances (his and others') he's going to struggle for a place.

    Still, he's a great backup to have for the squad.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:05

    No world record today. Gutted

    • Reply posted by Eye_Said, today at 19:08

      Eye_Said replied:
      yeah; hopeless performance. we need to sack everyone that has anything to do with cricket and start again ;)

  • Comment posted by Googly, today at 19:04

    When you combine terrible decision-making and the inability to strike the ball, you get Eoin Morgan.

    However good he may be as a captain, he no longer plays regular top-level cricket and cannot keep his place.

  • Comment posted by Half Hearted Waffle , today at 19:03

    We win and people are still whining!!

  • Comment posted by spaniel2, today at 19:03

    Morgan needs to step aside with a big thank you.Why he wasn’t made coach is inexcusable given his batting woes have gone on for well over a season

  • Comment posted by tollpuddle, today at 19:03

    Why no HYS,s on the two tennis tournaments taking place?

    • Reply posted by LockStockBringo, today at 19:05

      LockStockBringo replied:
      Nobody cares about tennis.

  • Comment posted by Scudley, today at 19:02

    Just leave Morgan alone. He is a great captain for England. Why are people trying to find fault when there is none? The best England ODI team I have ever seen in 40 years of following England and yet we still want to moan.

  • Comment posted by chyren, today at 19:02

    Morgan didn’t fail as a captain though did he…

  • Comment posted by OBrien , today at 19:02

    Here comes the bbc after Morgan now. Gonna publish nonstop articles criticising his batting

  • Comment posted by esco , today at 19:01

    Come on Eoin, do the right thing, it's becoming embarrassing.

  • Comment posted by J Felix-Languar, today at 19:01

    I haven’t seen much of Carse before but he looks pretty handy to me. Is he any good with the red ball?

    • Reply posted by dunc brownley, today at 19:05

      dunc brownley replied:
      Easy Tiger take one step at a time.

      A tidy player then JF-L I take it, so we shall see on the New regimes if or how he fits into the plans.

  • Comment posted by Fray Bentos, today at 18:59

    Morgan wants kicked to the kerb, how many more chances !
    A dross fest of a game as expected.

  • Comment posted by shopkeeper, today at 18:58

    I have a problem with Jason Roy as he makes many big shots but if you take his boundaries off his total he only scored 15 of 46 balls which is positively pedestrian. He does not look to rotate the strike which makes it a lot more difficult for the bowlers.

  • Comment posted by Dreaders, today at 18:53

    Slightly more of a contest at least.

    Can we stop talking about Buttler keeping in tests now please. Thank you

    • Reply posted by dunc brownley, today at 18:55

      dunc brownley replied:
      Plus Morgan too being the Captain.

      Hope it made steady viewing as caught snippets on the Live feed.

      Team effort as always we did what we had to do and Win.

  • Comment posted by Harvey, today at 18:51

    If Morgan wasn't captain not in a million years would he make this team of world class one day players, he's finished, he's been a good captain, but it's time to stop wasting a space in this team of world champions. Pass the baton on to Butter asap.

    • Reply posted by dunc brownley, today at 18:59

      dunc brownley replied:
      You not read the article on here about Morgan more or less preparing to be relinquish the Captain's role in the White ball set up.

      Realise his fitness levels are struggling big for now you feed off his winning mentality and game awareness of which sure his Team mates are feeding off.

      Team work and yes individual performance do help but all support each other.

  • Comment posted by Wibble, today at 18:51

    The Lad Pringle, very Vettoriish, won't be wearing an orange shirt for much longer.

