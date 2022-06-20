Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ryan Rickelton's highest Test match score is 42

Northamptonshire have signed South Africa batter Ryan Rickelton on a two-match red-ball contract.

The 25-year-old will be available for the Championship games against Warwickshire and Kent, starting on 26 June and 11 July.

Rickelton, who can also keep wicket, has made 2,973 first-class runs at an average of 50, including 10 centuries.

He made his Test debut on home soil against Bangladesh in March and April, playing both games in the series.

"I have always wanted to play county cricket and to be part of such a strong, well-rounded group is brilliant," he said.

Northants are eighth in Championship Division One, having failed to win any of their first six games, but five of them ended in draws.

"We've known each other since we were little so I'm looking forward to hopefully getting to bat together for Northamptonshire," added the club's Championship skipper, Ricardo Vasconcelos.

"He's a really positive batsman, he plays his shots and has scored a lot of runs in the last couple of years. He got off the mark in Test cricket with a reverse sweep, I think, so that tells you a bit about him."