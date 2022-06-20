Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Anthony Hawkins-Kay took 5-18 including the first four wickets to fall

A superb all-round display from Anthony Hawkins-Kay helped Jersey beat Kenya by 96 runs in ICC Challenge League B.

Nick Greenwood's 66 - his second half-century in two games - helped Jersey make a strong start with the bat.

Jersey lost a number of cheap wickets as they went from 117-1 to 206-7, but Josh Lawrenson's 55 and 38 not out from Hawkins-Kay helped them to 275.

Hawkins-Kay got the first four wickets as Kenya slipped to 22-4, and despite Rakep Patel's 86 they were 179 all out.

The victory consolidates third place for Jersey in the six-team league while Kenya remain fourth. Elsewhere on Monday, Hong Kong went top of the group having beaten previous leaders Uganda by six wickets as they reached their target of 95 inside 22 overs.

Both sides came into the game having won their opening matches - Jersey beat previously unbeaten hosts Uganda by 62 runs while Kenya took just 19 overs to secure a six-wicket win over bottom side Bermuda.

As they did against Uganda, Greenwood and Harrison Carlyon set the foundations for Jersey's innings with an opening stand of 81 before Carlyon went for 31 as Jersey scored at almost 7.5 runs per over.

But Greenwood, who hit 80 off 93 balls in the win over Uganda on Friday, was run out midway through the 17th over having hit nine fours and a six.

Jersey were further shaken when Ben Stevens (13), Jonty Jenner (6) and Dominic Blampied (6) all went with Jersey adding just 19 runs in the meantime.

Jersey's impressive opener Nick Greenwood played first-class cricket in New Zealand last winter

Lawrenson and Julius Sumerauer (22) offered some resistance as Kenya bowler Shem Ngoche took 3-59 before bowler Hawkins-Kay's knock helped them build a defendable total.

In reply, Hawkins-Kay destroyed the Kenyan top order as he took the opening four wickets for just 10 runs in his first four overs.

Patel's 86 from 89 balls that included four sixes and nine fours was the mainstay of the Kenya innings - he put on 47 for the fifth wicket with Collins Obuya (10) and 42 for the sixth with Sachin Bhudia before he was caught by Greenwood as he slogged towards the boundary off the bowling of Charles Perchard.

Jersey skipper Perchard went on to take 3-23 runs off seven overs before Hawkins-Kay fittingly took the final wicket as Emmanuel Bundi was caught for 21 with his side falling well short of Jersey's total.