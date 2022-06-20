Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Nic Maddinson helped Victoria reach the Sheffield Shield final in April

Durham have signed Australia top-order batter Nic Maddinson for the County Championship and One-Day Cup.

The 30-year-old left-hander will join the club following the Australia A tour of Sri Lanka, which ends on Friday.

Maddinson has played three Tests and six T20 internationals for Australia and amassed over 6,500 first-class runs, including 15 centuries.

He said he was "excited" to join, adding: "I can't wait to get to the UK and join up with such a great club."

Maddinson has played for both New South Wales and latterly Victoria in the Sheffield Shield, averaging 40 at first-class level with a highest score of 224 against South Australia.

He also captains Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League.

Marcus North, Durham's director of cricket, said Maddinson was a "very talented overseas signing who offers something with both bat and ball in both red and white ball cricket".

"His record in domestic cricket back in Australia is fantastic, and we are sure he will be a great addition to the Durham squad," North added.