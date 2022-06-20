Brydon Carse made his ODI debut against Pakistan in July last year

Brydon Carse says he wants to become England's white-ball "enforcer" in the mould of Liam Plunkett while also targeting a spot in the Test side.

Durham fast bowler Carse made his first England appearance since last summer in the six-wicket win over the Netherlands in the second one-day international.

The 26-year-old claimed 1-36 from seven overs in Amstelveen with his skiddy pace causing problems for the Dutch.

"I want to come on and be aggressive," he said.

"I want to make an impact in the game - that might not necessarily be taking wickets but creating opportunities from the other end."

England are looking for a quick bowler who is able to shoulder the workload in the middle overs.

Plunkett was eased into retirement after helping England win the World Cup in 2019 as Eoin Morgan looked to begin a new cycle building towards the 2023 tournament in India.

However, the England limited-overs skipper has yet to find someone to take on Plunkett's mantle, with Carse eager to make the role his own.

"An enforcer? Yes that's what I'd like to see myself as," said Carse, who has seven wickets in four ODIs, including 5-61 against Pakistan last year.

"Obviously Plunkett had a very good England career and if I can fulfil that role going forward it's a big positive.

"Eoin Morgan had told me I am going to come on first or second change and look to bowl through the middle, be aggressive, use my pace, use my bouncer and just make it difficult.

"When things are clicking it's good to bowl quick. It adds a different dimension to the team."

'I want to follow Potts into Test side'

Carse also wants to force his way into new Test coach Brendon McCullum's plans having seen Durham team-mate Matthew Potts make his debut against New Zealand this summer.

Potts was brought into the side because of injuries suffered by a number of England quick bowlers including Olly Stone, Saqib Mahmood, Mark Wood and Jofra Archer.

"I missed the first five Championship games at Durham because I was still coming back from injury myself," said Carse, who was part of the England Lions squad which shadowed the Test side for the Ashes in the winter before tearing cartilage in his right knee.

"But it's something definitely in the back of my mind. I want to play red and white-ball cricket, and I want to play Test cricket for England. Seeing Matthew in Tests gives me something to aspire to.

"If I can be bowling in and around that 90mph mark then I am sure it will create opportunities for me in any side in which I am playing."