Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Josh Lawrenson has come up through Jersey's youth sides and made his List A debut against Italy in 2019

A maiden international century from Josh Lawrenson and a six-wicket haul from bowler Julius Sumerauer saw Jersey beat Italy by 88 runs in ICC Challenge League B in Uganda.

Italy skipper Gareth Berg tore through Jersey's top order as a disastrous start left the islanders 35-4.

But Lawrenson's 102 not out helped to drag Jersey back into the game as they ended their 50 overs on 223-9.

Jersey's attack impressed as they bowled out their opponents for 135.

The win - Jersey's third in as many games in the second of three ICC Challenge League B tournaments - sees them stay third in the table a point behind Hong Kong who they play on Thursday.

Uganda still lead the table after they beat bottom side Bermuda by eight wickets - the winner of the pool will play-off for a chance to make the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

Northamptonshire all-rounder Berg, who is also Italy's head coach, ripped through Jersey's top order taking the wickets of in-form opener Nick Greenwood for five, Harrison Carlyon for 16 and trapping Ben Stevens lbw for two.

Berg went on to take figures of 4-25 while Jaspreet Singh's only wicket - that of Jonty Jenner for a duck - saw the islanders slump to 35-4 inside 12 overs.

But Lawrenson - who hit 55 in Monday's win over Kenya - and Dominic Blampied steadied the Jersey innings as they put on a fifth-wicket partnership of 99 before Blampied fell victim to Nicholas Maiolo for 37.

Nineteen-year-old Durham University player Lawrenson's century came from 127 balls and saw him hit 10 fours as he and Jake Dunford (19) put on 33 for the sixth wicket.

Julius Sumerauer was named Player of the Match for his figures of 6-32 from 7.3 overs

Jersey's bowlers started well as they kept the run-rate below four an over and picked off the top order.

Sumerauer was the pick of the island attack taking four of the first six wickets including top-scorer Gian-Piero Meade for 42 and Berg for an eight-ball duck.

Another of Sumerauer's victims - Manpreet Singh - was the only other Italian batter to pass 20 as he was trapped leg-before for 26.

The final five Italian batters scored just 10 runs between them as Sumerauer ended with figures of 6-32 from 7.3 overs as he bowled out Italy's final two batters for ducks.