David Lloyd and Sam Northeast put on a stand of 150, breaking a record which had stood since 2015

Vitality Blast , South Group : Sophia Gardens , Cardiff Middlesex 171-7 (20 overs); Holden 58, Cracknell 33; Hogan 3-28 Glamorgan 172-2 (14.2 overs): Northeast 89, Lloyd 67 Glamorgan (2 pts) beat Middlesex by eight wickets Scorecard

David Lloyd and Sam Northeast put together a new Glamorgan record T20 stand of 150 as they thrashed Middlesex by eight wickets to keep their Blast hopes alive.

Northeast smashed 89 off 46 while Lloyd pummelled 67 off 36 to take Glamorgan to 172-2 with 5.4 overs to spare.

It was an astonishing effort in front of thousands of schoolchildren.

Middlesex's 171-7, built around 58 from Max Holden, looked challenging despite Michael Hogan's 3-28.

The visitors were put in and lost leading scorer Steve Eskinazi early to Hogan but still reached a decent 44-1 in the powerplay as Joe Cracknell opened up.

He and Holden accelerated nicely to 80-1 at halfway before Cracknell was bowled by Prem Sisodiya for 33 off 26.

Middlesex were slowed down as John Simpson (15) skied Hogan to point and Jack Davies ran himself out without scoring, taking an impossible single to Colin Ingram.

Holden anchored the innings intelligently until the 19th over, while there were some vital late blows from Luke Hollman (19 off 12) and Martin Andersson (17 not out off five).

But Glamorgan started with an onslaught as 84 came off the powerplay overs, with the muscular Lloyd leading the way.

Northeast, who had previously played the anchor role during the season, joined in the entertainment as he accelerated and passed his captain.

They passed the previous record partnership of 141 posted by Jacques Rudolph and Ingram and although Hollman and Jason Behrendorff made sure it was not a 10-wicket margin of victory, it was still a hugely memorable evening for home supporters.

Glamorgan next host Somerset on Friday 24 June while Middlesex, who are virtually out of contention, face Essex at Lord's the previous day.