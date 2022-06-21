Close menu

Marcus Trescothick: England batting coach tests positive for Covid-19

Marcus Trescothick
Trescothick, who made 5,825 runs in 76 Tests, left his position as Somerset assistant coach for his England role
Third LV Insurance Test: England v New Zealand
Venue: Headingley Dates: 23-27 June Time: 11:00 BST
Coverage: Test Match Special commentary, text commentary and in-play highlights on BBC Sport website and app. Daily highlights at 19:00 on BBC Two (BBC Four on Friday and Monday)

England batting coach Marcus Trescothick is in isolation, less than two days before the third Test against New Zealand, after catching Covid-19.

The 46-year-old was appointed to work with England's male batters across all formats in March.

Trescothick scored 14 Test centuries and 12 in one-day internationals during a playing career hampered by anxiety.

England captain Ben Stokes missed Tuesday's training session at Headingley through illness.

England have sealed their series win over New Zealand with victories in the first and second Tests.

The third Test begins at Headingley on Thursday.

