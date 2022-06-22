Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jamie Overton has been in excellent form for Surrey with 21 wickets in the County Championship

Jamie Overton will make his England Test debut in the third and final Test against New Zealand at Headingley.

The Surrey paceman, 28, replaces James Anderson, who misses out due to an ankle problem.

He was named in the squad alongside his twin brother Craig.

England have already won the series but will be hoping for a 3-0 whitewash of the reigning World Test champions when the third Test starts at Headingley on June 23.

Overton has taken 21 wickets for Surrey in Division One of the County Championship this season.

