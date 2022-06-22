Close menu

The 6ixty: 60-ball tournament with new rules to launch in Caribbean

Jamaica Tallawahs celebrate a dismissal
The Caribbean Premier League is one of the organisers of the new format

A new 60-ball cricket format, which includes the chance for fans to vote for a batter to have a 'free hit' where they can't be dismissed, will launch in the Caribbean in August.

The 6ixty is being organised by Cricket West Indies (CWI) and the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Men's and women's teams are to compete.

"I am really excited about the innovation, excitement and entertainment," said CWI president Ricky Skerritt.

The tournament will introduce new rules with the aim of making the game faster, including:

  • Each batting team has six wickets - at the fall of the sixth wicket they are all out.
  • Each batting team has two powerplay overs. They can unlock a third powerplay by hitting two sixes in the first 12 balls. This extra powerplay over can be taken at any time between overs 3-9.
  • There will be 30 balls bowled from one end before the action switches to the other end for the final 30 balls.
  • The 30 balls will be delivered as five separate overs, with no bowler being able to bowl more than two overs for the innings.
  • If teams do not bowl their overs within the allotted time a member of their team is removed from the field for the final six balls.
  • Fans will vote for the timing of a 'mystery free hit' where a batter can't be dismissed by the bowler

Organisers have said some of the world's best cricketers will be involved, though have not said who.

CPL chief executive officer Pete Russell said: "This is a hugely exciting moment for both CPL and Cricket West Indies as we create a tournament that will see cricket fans brought closer to the game.

"There will be world-class men's and women's cricketers taking part in a fantastic event for the Caribbean, and this combined with cutting-edge innovations, signals a great moment for all fans of West Indian cricket."

Cricket is trying to find new audiences and one way in which the sport is aiming to do so is through new formats. The Hundred, a 100-ball tournament, was introduced in England and Wales in 2021 in a bid to open the sport to new fans.

  • Comment posted by Oodagh Thunkitt, today at 16:24

    If W.G. Grace were alive today he'd be turning in his grave.

  • Comment posted by latenitepoker, today at 16:23

    Yeah just what we need, more joke cricket.

  • Comment posted by ron watt, today at 16:21

    It’s cricket Jim but not as we know it.......It’s nonsense forgettable game after game . I can’t remember any of Jonny Bairstows white ball hundreds but I will never forget the hundred in the second test at Trent Bridge against the Kiwis

  • Comment posted by pistoffman, today at 16:19

    60 balls what on earth is going on with cricket, my Granma could defend half of them with a bunch or rhubarb

  • Comment posted by boating-voter, today at 16:19

    Interesting that, in search of an even shorter format, they looked at ECB's white elephant and said "no thanks"

    So much for selling it round the world...

    I don't think things like 30 balls from each end and "unlocking an extra powerplay" will catch on tbh. They seem to be needless extra complexities - if you're trying to sell it to new audiences, KISS!!

  • Comment posted by Alan, today at 16:17

    When is all this pointless shortening of the game going to stop? A tournament where each team gets a single over??

    • Reply posted by Bigbaddog, today at 16:25

      Bigbaddog replied:
      Yes, super over cricket! You better trademark it before the ECB get the same idea.

  • Comment posted by Oodagh Thunkitt, today at 16:12

    Like the Blundred. A gimmick's gimmick. A meta-gimmick. And people thought Allen Stanford was bad!

    It'll degenerate into rounders [baseball] soon. I despair.

  • Comment posted by MJW69, today at 16:07

    Have a bit of respect for the game. Late and the games over.

  • Comment posted by Dreaders, today at 16:04

    For goodness sake… let’s have a tournament where games are decided by the coin toss. Seems a logical next step.

  • Comment posted by Gavlar, today at 16:00

    No ta. It's just the hundred by another name.

    • Reply posted by Oodagh Thunkitt, today at 16:13

      Oodagh Thunkitt replied:
      Well, perhaps the Sixty. Or T10, as some predicted a year or so ago.

  • Comment posted by Craig, today at 16:00

    A 3 hour T20 is just about right for cricket. Anything less seems a bit pointless. T20 is a slogfest but T10 will just be stupid. No skill involving. Only option for bowlers is underarm pea-rollers

    • Reply posted by kevirl, today at 16:10

      kevirl replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by xxdpdr5c, today at 15:59

    One hand - one bounce!!
    "You're out son!!

  • Comment posted by Sweeper, today at 15:56

    Really?

  • Comment posted by HarrierMart, today at 15:54

    Michael Holding will be going mad

  • Comment posted by Skillzy, today at 15:52

    Oh boy, the comments for this should be interesting lol lol

  • Comment posted by AndyB_MOT, today at 15:52

    And we thought the "Hundred" was bad...

  • Comment posted by Steven, today at 15:50

    Is this a wind up?

  • Comment posted by Rockin_Rog, today at 15:46

    *** Checks date *** No - looks like someone actually thinks this is a good idea.

    By all means do it - but don't call it cricket.

    • Reply posted by kevirl, today at 15:47

      kevirl replied:
      Rounders??

  • Comment posted by kevirl, today at 15:45

    The draft to criticize Eoin Morgan somehow in this has already been drawn up.

  • Comment posted by James, today at 15:42

    Changing ends is such a faf isn't it

