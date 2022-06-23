Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Worcestershire have signed Pakistan limited-overs international fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain for the final six matches of this summer's County Championship Division Two campaign.

Hasnain, 22, was already signed to play for Oval Invincibles in the mens Hundred, starting in August.

But he has now agreed to feature in Worcestershire's two Championship games in July - and four more in September.

Hasnain is scheduled to make his Pears debut away to Middlesex on 11 July.

"We are going to have a real crack at the Championship," said the county's cricket steering group chairman Paul Pridgeon. "On fairly flat surfaces with Duke balls, he might just help to blast teams out.

"He is not available for the Glamorgan game but the last six Championship games from Middlesex onwards."

Hasnain has only previously played six first-class matches, but he has represented Pakistan at both T20 and ODI level, having so played in a combined 26 internationals.

He will link up with fellow Pakistan international Azhar Ali.

"Azhar has had nothing but good things to say about Worcestershire," said Hasnain. "Hopefully, I can make a similar impact to him.

"I want to help Worcestershire win matches first and foremost, but I also want to play more first class cricket.

"I'm really looking forward to my first taste of county cricket. It will be part of my cricketing education playing in England on different pitches."

At the halfway point of the Championship season, Worcestershire currently stand fifth, 28 points off Division Two leaders Nottinghamshire, having won two and lost one of their first seven matches.

But they are without two key pacemen, former captain Joe Leach, who has played in just three games this season and is getting over a back problem, and Josh Tongue, who is on his way back after a shoulder injury, while wicketkeeper Ben Cox has been on a short break "for mental health reasons".