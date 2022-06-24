Openers Harrison Carlyon (left) and Nick Greenwood have scored 370 runs between them in Jersey's four matches in Uganda

Jersey maintained their unbeaten run in the second round of ICC Challenge League B games in Uganda with an impressive 55-run win over Hong Kong.

Jersey's openers Nick Greenwood (70) and Harrison Carlyon (68) impressed again with a first-wicket stand of 141 which lasted until the 27th over.

Jonty Jenner hit 70 off 48 balls as the islanders went on to make 289-8.

In reply Hong Kong were always behind in the run chase and lost regular wickets as they ended on 234 all out.

Jersey have now won all four of their games in the ICC Challenge League B tournament in Uganda - the second of three events that will see the table-toppers go into a play-off for a chance to make the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

Hong Kong - who like Jersey had also won their opening three games in Uganda - led Group B going into the match having overtaken Uganda at the top of the table external-link .

But an eight-wicket win over Italy for the African side has seen them go back on top by a point from Hong Kong, with Jersey one point further back with six games to play - one more in Uganda on Sunday against winless Bermuda, and five more in the final round of fixtures in Jersey later this summer.

Having impressed in Jersey's first two games, openers Greenwood and Carlyon had struggled in the win over Italy on Wednesday, but came back superbly at the Lugogo Oval.

Greenwood hit seven fours and two sixes for his 70 before being trapped lbw by Yasim Murtaza - his third half-century in four matches.

Jonty Jenner's 70 off 48 balls steadied the islanders' batting ling-up having lost two quick wickets

Carlyon got his first half-century of the event but went for 68 off 91 balls three overs later when he was stumped off Mohammad Ghazanfar's bowling with the score on 149-2.

Josh Lawrenson - who made a century against Italy on Wednesday - fell for just four runs before Jenner and Julius Sumerauer put on a fourth-wicket partnership of 56 before Sumerauer was caught behind for 25.

Having struggled in recent games, former Sussex batter Jenner returned to form, smashing a six to reach his half-century off 40 balls before going on to make 70 - including nine fours and two sixes - as he and Dominic Blampied (23) shared a stand of 65 for the fifth wicket.

In reply Jersey's bowlers started well, restricting their opponents to just 21-1 off eight overs as Hong Kong skipper Nizrakat Khan was caught for 12.

Ben Ward, who was recalled to the side in place of Ben Stevens, returned figures of 3-60, including the wicket of opener Adit Gorawara for 30 as Hong Kong lost wickets at regular intervals.

Babar Hayat and Aizaz Khan's 53-run fifth-wicket stand looked as though it could cause Jersey problems, but both were dismissed within two overs as Hong Kong were reduced to 174-6 off 36 overs.

When Yasim Murtaza was caught by Carlyon at long on for 26, with the score on 199-7 and only eight-and-a-half overs left, the Asian side's resistance was broken.

Sumerauer took the final two wickets in consecutive balls to finish with 3-36 as Hong Kong were bowled out in 46.2 overs.