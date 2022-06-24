Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Pettman previously spent three years with Oxford MCCU where he took 36 first-class wickets

Kent have signed seamer Toby Pettman from Nottinghamshire on a short-term loan deal.

Pettman, 24, will be available for the club's County Championship match against Surrey on 26 June.

The fast bowler joined Nottinghamshire in 2020 but has yet to make his first-class debut for the team.

He took 3-40 on his Championship debut for Derbyshire, where he also played on loan earlier in June, during their match against Middlesex.