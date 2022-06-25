Close menu

England v New Zealand: Late wickets put hosts in charge at Headingley

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport at Headingley

Third LV Insurance Test, Headingley (day three of five)
New Zealand 329 (Mitchell 109, Leach 5-100) & 168-5 (Latham 76)
England 360 (Bairstow 162, Overton 97, Boult 4-104)
New Zealand lead by 137 runs
Late wickets helped England surge into the ascendancy on day three of the third Test against New Zealand at Headingley.

After Jonny Bairstow's 162 earned the hosts an unlikely first-innings lead of 31, New Zealand calmly reached 125-1 to quieten a crowd roused by more England exuberance with the bat.

But the fall of four wickets for 36 runs in the final session lifted the locals once more as the Black Caps closed on 168-5, 137 ahead.

Jamie Overton had Tom Latham caught behind for 76 with the first ball after tea and, immediately after another break - this time for rain - Devon Conway was taken one-handed by Ollie Pope at short leg off Joe Root.

Matthew Potts then claimed the crucial wicket of Kane Williamson, the captain nicking off for 48, and Jack Leach had Henry Nicholls caught and bowled for seven.

Overton earlier fell agonisingly short of a century on debut when he edged Trent Boult to first slip on 97.

However, England, who were staring at a huge first-innings deficit when Bairstow and Overton came together at 56-5 on Friday, added a further 96 from 18 overs as Stuart Broad flogged 42 from 36 balls. They were eventually bowled out for 360 in 67 overs.

The presence of Daryl Mitchell, who is four not out and has three centuries in the series, means New Zealand will maintain some hope of a consolation win, but they will have been the happier side when more rain arrived shortly before the scheduled close.

England's entertainers refuse to be kept quiet

In the afternoon session, when Latham and Williamson combined for a steady stand of 97, it felt as though New Zealand had been able to bring normality to a series that has thrilled at every turn.

But England, having continued to attack with the bat in the morning, again found ways to keep the momentum of their new era going as they push for a 3-0 series win.

Overton sparked the change by removing Latham. With his next ball he hit Devon Conway on the helmet with a bouncer in a spell which was backed up expertly by Potts.

This England team are capturing the attention of their fans with their aggressive approach and, as wickets fell, those supporters sensed the moment to lift the noise further, encouraged to do so by Stokes, Bairstow and Stuart Broad.

At Trent Bridge in the second Test England chased 299 on the final day, so will not fear a similar target again on the pitch that remains largely good for batting.

England knock over top order again

England handed the new ball to Leach - the first time they have opened with a spinner in a home Test since 2009 - but it was Potts who removed opener Will Young via a catch at third slip.

Once Latham and Williamson were separated, New Zealand lost a further three wickets for eight runs after the first rain delay.

England were helped by a poor stroke from Williamson, who has not made a fifty in the series. Trying to force Potts off his relentless length with a back-foot drive, he got a thin edge through to Bairstow, standing in as wicketkeeper because of Ben Foakes' sore back.

It was the third time Potts has dismissed Williamson in four innings.

Mitchell and Tom Blundell, who is five not out, have scored 47% of New Zealand's runs in this series and must again succeed where the top order have failed.

Overton misses out as England continue to attack

The day began with Bairstow on 130 and Overton 89 after their incredible second-day stand, without which England's would almost certainly be out of the contest.

Overton started nervously, but had just started to find his tempo when he nicked a drive and had to drag himself from the ground.

Bairstow was finally dismissed from the 157th ball he faced, hitting Michael Bracewell to long-off trying to add more quick runs.

Bairstow had seen Broad, promoted up the order to number nine, dominate their partnership of 55 from 44 balls by flaying anything short or wide.

The most significant assistance offered by this surface is turn and the Black Caps may rue the decision to leave out frontline spinner Ajaz Patel.

'Stokes is doing things out of the box' - what they said

England bowler Matthew Potts told BBC Sport: "When you are hurting it is never easy but you kinds of put that out of mind, laugh about it and enjoy the pain. I certainly am. I'm enjoying the pain of Test cricket."

On removing Kane Williamson three times in four innings: "There is no secret. I just run in and try to get the ball to do something on a good length - and it has just happened to be Kane Williamson."

England pace bowler Jamie Overton: "The last session has put us right in the box seat. Hopefully we can get the two key wickets. We are in a great place."

Former England captain Michael Vaughan on BBC Test Match Special: "In Matthew Potts, they have a bowler who I don't remember bowling a bad ball, and I loved Jack Leach opening the bowling.

"I'm just seeing things with Ben Stokes' captaincy we haven't seen in a long time. He is doing things slightly out of the box and it is working. It is nice to see."

New Zealand opener Tom Latham: "We know England regardless of the score will have a go (in the fourth innings).

"That presents opportunities for us. We want to scrap and get as many as we can. We saw yesterday with new ball if put balls in right areas we can get wickets in clumps."

  • Comment posted by 7p on Sad Ken, today at 18:35

    My favourite bit of captaining today was when Root dropped a sitter and was furious with himself, Stokes immediately put him on to bowl. Very astute and in tune with what players need. You don't want them dwelling on a negative moment. Excellent stuff and applicable at all levels, especially with children.

    • Reply posted by in5wknaa, today at 19:10

      in5wknaa replied:
      Wasn’t that just a coincidence? Root has been under-bowled considering the pitch and the number of left handers in the NZ line up

  • Comment posted by Hank Scorpio, today at 18:36

    Would love to see a 4 or 5 test series between these two.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:36

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Maybe when England play them again in New Zealand

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 18:39

    This test series has been absolutely fantastic so far - brilliant individual performances, great comebacks, incredible incidents and drama galore.
    Let’s hope for a fitting finale tomorrow.

  • Comment posted by short and curly, today at 18:39

    Must make break through in the first hour. New Zealand's Batman and Robin at the crease.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:05

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      What a Joker

  • Comment posted by Andy Tomlinson, today at 18:47

    Yet again this test match as well as the other two ebbs and flows.Such a great watch. It should be said the New Zealand side have such class with their on field behaviour.

  • Comment posted by Dr Foxtrot, today at 18:42

    Matt Potts looks the business, I think he will eventually take over from Anderson as England's premier bowler.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:09

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      And he is also learning from the best England bowler of all time

  • Comment posted by Charles G, today at 18:44

    This Potts fella……Must keep him fit.

    Unlike Robinson, he does look like an athlete.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:05

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Matty Potts looks like the real deal

  • Comment posted by Keith Fenton, today at 18:41

    Remember when Ben Stokes was embarrassing himself brawling in the streets? Look at him now. Congratulations young man on how you have grown up in your life and become an absolute shining example to all. Well done sir and good luck to you on your journey.

    • Reply posted by saddletramp, today at 18:57

      saddletramp replied:
      Is this the Test match bowler that was going for 10 an over ?

  • Comment posted by Locker TV, today at 18:41

    Highlight of the day, Potts spell after rain break. Loving watching this lad bowl. Such great line, length and control, reminds me a bit if Boult’s.

    Well done Bairstow, unfortunate for Overton, refreshing with Broad.

    Absorbing day. Mitchell and Blundell in and ease of a result may depend on their partnership (again) I think.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:10

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      We need to get one of the Dynamic Duo out before Mitchell scores another century

  • Comment posted by TJ87, today at 19:01

    Superb test match and series, made better by the sportsmanship shown by both sides. Wonderful to see the NZ players applauding the likes of Bairstow and Overton during and after their innings. Credit to all involved, long live test cricket!

  • Comment posted by LeatherOnWillow, today at 18:43

    Such a shame Overton missed out on a century on debut. NZ seemed to be cruising along nicely in their 2nd innings, then that last ten overs of the day where 3 wickets fell for 16 runs. However, it is the prolific Mitchell and Blundell at the crease and the lower order are all decent with the bat, so they could easily manage another 200, as they did 1st innings. Very impressed with Potts.

    • Reply posted by E6toSE3, today at 18:52

      E6toSE3 replied:
      Probably a good thing. Ton like that could be an albatross round his neck trying to live up to it

  • Comment posted by Tycho, today at 19:13

    I’m raising a glass to Jamie Overton - he didn’t get his 100 but what a knock, hero!

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:18

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      He looks a pretty good bowler as well. Shame he was injured while England kept picking Craig Overton instead

  • Comment posted by BRUCIEGILLS , today at 19:04

    Gutted for Overton.
    A good fightback again by both sides 8n fairness.
    This new regime just proves how negative the Silverwood era was. Rather than let's try not to lose it's now let's go and win this Test Match.
    There will be bumps on the way but think we'll enjoy the McUllum and Stokes train ride

  • Comment posted by Stevie, today at 19:02

    Headingley. Fabulous ground and great crowd. Always loads of drama.

    • Reply posted by Alan, today at 19:04

      Alan replied:
      Bob Willis was dramatic:)

  • Comment posted by Jackie Moon, today at 19:10

    There hasn’t been much between the teams in all honesty. This match could still go either way, but England have played what could be considered once in a lifetime cricket, but a few times already!

    Kiwis can count themselves a close second.

  • Comment posted by Nafs Asp, today at 18:43

    It's that Mitchell and Blundell Look, again.....

    • Reply posted by Charles G, today at 18:47

      Charles G replied:
      I get the humour but nope…..not this time.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:01

    Well done Brendon McCullum on try to get Jack Leach to improve as a bowler by getting him to work with Jeetan Patel a lot more so that he get more drift on the bowl by using his hip in his follow on delivery. Also a special mention to Ben Stokes for playing him a lot more in this test match as that will give him so much confidence in the long run

    • Reply posted by Locker TV, today at 19:12

      Locker TV replied:
      I’d be delighted if Leach could become a test class spinner. Clearly improved during this series but still little actual spin action on the ball. May or may not be best we have but must be worth a look at others during the second series this summer.

      England not the only side with this issue - World champs NZ lack a test class spinner too.

  • Comment posted by Old Ham, today at 18:40

    We're hardly in charge with Mitchell and Blundell at the crease. Need to get at least one of them early or we'll be chasing 300ish again and we can't do it every time.

  • Comment posted by Schrodinger Klott, today at 19:35

    Test match cricket: the games intelligent oxygen

  • Comment posted by prholbrook, today at 19:17

    Given YJB’s batting contribution and now wicket keeping maybe he should open the bowling

    • Reply posted by Locker TV, today at 19:22

      Locker TV replied:
      And keep at the same time 😂😂

