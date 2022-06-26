Wayne Madsen's century for Derbyshire against Sussex was his 40th hundred in all formats for the county

LV= County Championship Division Two, The 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day one): Derbyshire 339-5: Madsen 171*, Reece 52; Hunt 2-43 Sussex: Yet to bat Derbyshire 3pts, Sussex 1pt Scorecard

Wayne Madsen became only the third Derbyshire batsmen to score three consecutive hundreds against the same county as his side enjoyed a good first day against Sussex in the County Championship at Hove.

Sussex, seeking their first Championship win since April 2021, had the better of the morning session when they reduced Derbyshire to 83-4 but Madsen hit back in style for the visitors.

The 38-year-old did not offer a chance on an easy-paced pitch as he progressed serenely to his 34th first-class century for the county, second only to Kim Barnett's tally of 53.

By the close Madsen was 171 not out - the highest score by a Derbyshire batter in Sussex - as they closed on 339-5 from 97 overs.

Derbyshire elected to bat first but lost captain Billy Godleman and Brooke Guest during a lively opening spell by left-armer Sean Hunt.

Godleman offered a low catch to slip after Hunt found some late away movement while Guest lost his middle stump off a big inside edge attempting an expansive drive.

At the other end, Shan Masood became the first player to lodge 1,000 first-class runs this season when he reached nine and the prolific Pakistan batter looked in the mood to make another big contribution, especially when he was badly dropped by wicketkeeper Oli Carter on 43 in Tom Haines' first over.

Fortunately for Sussex it did not prove an expensive miss. Masood had added three more runs when he was pinned on his crease during an excellent spell down the slope by Steve Finn, who was making his first Championship appearance since the meeting at Derby in April.

In his 12th innings, Masood did become the quickest Derbyshire batter to reach 1,000, beating the previous record by Peter Kirsten of 16 in 1980.

Haines was rewarded for his accuracy when he went round the wicket to Leus du Plooy and uprooted his leg stump as the batsman offered no shot.

Haines should have been celebrating again when Luis Reece, with just a single to his name, drove to mid-on but Hunt failed to hold onto the catch as he dived forward.

On this occasion it was to prove a costly drop as Reece and Madsen added 120 in 36 overs.

Sussex's seven-man attack plugged away but there was little assistance once the ball went soft and it took a misjudgement on Reece's part to end the stand shortly after he had reached his fifty, when he top-edged a sweep at Delray Rawlins and lobbed up a simple catch to Carter.

Madsen drove Archie Lenham through the covers shortly after tea to bring up his 40th hundred in all formats for Derbyshire - only Barnett (66) has scored more - and Derbyshire's 999th first-class century.

Sussex took the new ball immediately it became available, but the remorseless Madsen soon had the home side back on the defensive again as he was joined in another productive partnership by Anuj Dal, who has contributed 45 to a stand of 136 in 40 overs.

Report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network.