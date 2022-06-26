Ed Barnard has 664 runs in the Championship for Worcestershire in 2022 after his third century

LV= County Championship Division Two, New Road, Worcester (day one): Worcestershire 271 (84.4 overs): Barnard 131; Neser 3-40, Harris 3-96 Glamorgan 32-3 (9 overs): Leach 3-21 Glamorgan (3 pts) trail Worcestershire (2 pts) by 239 runs with seven wickets standing Scorecard

Ed Barnard led Worcestershire's battling effort with a superb 131 as they recovered from 63-5 to 271 all out against Glamorgan.

Joe Leach then ripped out three wickets to put his side on top as the visitors slumped to 32-3 in nine overs.

The in-form Barnard added 120 for the sixth wicket with Gareth Roderick (46) at New Road.

Glamorgan's four seamers shared the wickets with Michael Neser (3-40) returning the best figures.

Worcestershire, put in on a green-tinged surface with plenty of bounce, had been in dire trouble in the first session, as the returning Ed Pollock had his middle stump ripped out by Michael Neser with the first ball.

Jake Libby fell to Michael Hogan for four, caught behind by Tom Cullen - who enjoyed his first session as he then claimed one down the leg-side off David Lloyd's bowling for the vital wicket of Azhar Ali for 21.

Brett D'Oliviera was trapped lbw by James Harris and battling rookie Taylor Cornall, who had extensive concussion checks when he was hit by Neser, fell on 25 to a spectacular leg-side take by Cullen off Lloyd.

Barnard, who averaged 66 with the bat coming into the match, unveiled some powerful drives while Roderick played a gritty support role as they rebuilt the home innings with relatively few alarms.

They had taken the score to 172-5 when the players were driven off by a heavy shower for an early tea, and Roderick fell soon afterwards when he was bowled by Harris.

That prompted Lloyd to recall his opening bowlers before the new ball, and Hogan had Joe Leach caught at point for 12.

Barnard continued to shepherd the lower order effectively, hammering a couple of late sixes before he was ninth out, bowled trying an extravagant ramp off Neser.

Cullen finished with five catches in his first official Championship match with the gloves this season.

Leach, returning from back trouble, burst into the action as he claimed 3-18 within his frenetic first two overs with key men David Lloyd and Colin Ingram both caught at slip, either side of an lbw decision against night-watchman James Harris.

That left Worcestershire firmly on the front foot after starting the day under the cosh against Glamorgan's seam bowlers.

Worcestershire all-rounder Ed Barnard told BBC Hereford & Worcester:

"It's a good cricket wicket with decent pace, something we've struggled to get into pitches here with probably the best pace and carry I've seen in a Worcester pitch for a long time, and that keeps everyone in the game.

"The nicks will carry if the bowlers get it in good areas, but you can also play your shots on it and that's what's contributed to the entertainment.

"Joe utilised it so well tonight and showed the skillset he's got, using the conditions in his favour.

"Probably statistically I have never been in better form, everything is clicking nicely with a tiny bit of luck today, but I'm loving my batting over the last two or three years, I just want to keep getting better and I've put a nice run of scores together."

Glamorgan wicket-keeper Tom Cullen told BBC Sport Wales:

"The guys bowled beautifully this morning, to have them five for 60-odd was a great effort but they got away from us a bit in the afternoon session as we would have liked to have kept them under 250.

"For us it's about limiting the damage with the new ball in the morning, and as it gets softer and the wicket a bit flatter, hopefully we can make hay in the afternoon.

"There's a lot of pace in the wicket and a bit of movement with the new ball, it's a pretty good pitch.

"I'd have been disappointed not to take any of those five catches, the bowlers bowled pretty well and I did my job."