Spinner Jack Leach says he has "never experienced anything like" playing in England's thrilling new Test era.

Leach took 5-66 on day four of the third Test against New Zealand at Headingley to give him match figures of 10-166, his first 10-wicket haul.

The hosts reached 183-2, needing a further 113 to win, as they continued their attacking approach under captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum.

"It is very special to be a part of it," Leach told Sky Sports.

"I've never seen it or felt it this good. Stokesy has confidence in his decisions and also in us as 11 blokes."

England chased 277 at Lord's and 299 in 50 overs at Trent Bridge to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series against the world Test champions.

If they win at Headingley they will become the first team to chase more than 250 in three consecutive Tests.

Stokes and McCullum, who took charge following England's dismal run of one win in 17 Tests, have encouraged their side to play entertaining cricket.

Leach, who is the first England spinner to take 10 wickets in a Test since Moeen Ali in 2017, said the approach is changing the way he views the longest format.

"You realise teams I have played in, the way I have thought, a lot of decisions are made around negativity," he said.

"A lot of four or five-day games you give up on the win quite early but [under Stokes and McCullum] it feels like you are always pushing for that win, so there is never really too bad a situation."

Leach has struggled to hold down a place in the Test team in recent years because of illness, the balance of the side and, earlier this month, concussion.

"My biggest thing is having belief in myself and that is what Ben and Baz [McCullum] have helped me with," he said.

Moeen told BBC Test Match Special: "I'm really pleased for him. He deserves that for what's happened to him in his career."

All-rounder Moeen, 35, retired from Tests last year but said this month "the door is open" to a return after speaking to McCullum.

"It's amazing how within two games the mindset of the fans and players has changed completely," he said on Sunday.

"In this situation maybe four months ago, we'd all be thinking 'we'd be three down by now' and that this game could be over tonight.

"It's amazing how just a change of attitude has changed so much."