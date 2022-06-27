Only Keith Barker has taken more wickets in Division One this season than Oliver Hannon-Dalby's 29

LV= County Championship Division One, The County Ground, Northampton (day two): Northamptonshire 451: Keogh 130, Cobb 88, Gay 70, McManus 58; Hannon-Dalby 4-84 Warwickshire 71-1: Davies 31 Warwickshire (3 pts) trail Northants (5 pts) by 380 runs with nine wickets remaining Scorecard

Oliver Hannon Dalby celebrated 250 first-class wickets as he ran through Northamptonshire's lower order after a delayed start on day two.

In a miserly four-over spell, Hannon-Dalby claimed four victims for just five runs as Northants were bowled out for 451, adding just 31 to their overnight score.

The 33-year-old-seamer is now the second leading wicket-taker in Division One with 29 scalps, just behind his former Bears team-mate Keith Barker's 32 for Hampshire.

But despite his efforts Warwickshire still face a tough task after some highly disciplined bowling restricted them to just 1.8 an over as only two boundaries came in the first 25 overs.

Alex Davies looked to regain the initiative with some lusty blows but Jack White soon ended the resistance when he trapped him leg before for 31.

Dom Sibley was still there at the close unbeaten on 30 as Warwickshire ended the day on 71 for one, still a mammoth 380 behind.

Play did not start until 15:10 BST after heavy rain but Hannon-Dalby struck immediately with the second ball of the day as Tom Taylor became his 250th victim, caught behind playing an expansive shot.

In his next over Hannon-Dalby picked up Lewis McManus in similar fashion, to give Warwickshire keeper Michael Burgess his 100th career dismissal.

Ben Sanderson was greeted with some short stuff from Nathan McAndrew but responded by hooking him twice to the boundary and then punching him through the covers for four more before he edged Hannon-Dalby to Dom Sibley at first slip.

Simon Kerrigan, who was struck on the helmet trying to take evasive action to a short ball from McAndrew, hit him through midwicket and cover to take Northamptonshire past 450. But Hannon-Dalby ended proceedings by knocking White's stumps out of the ground.

Northamptonshire's seamers Sanderson, White, Taylor and Luke Procter found plenty of movement on offer to beat the bat and keep openers Davies and Sibley contained.

Davies had a reprieve when he offered a sharp return catch but Taylor could not quite hold on in his follow-through. Davies started to find his groove against Luke Procter, dispatching him for three boundaries in two overs including an imperious drive down the ground, before White trapped him lbw for 31 with Warwickshire on 53-1 in the 28th over.

Chris Benjamin nicked his first ball from White but the ball bounced just in front of first slip. He remained 8 not out with Sibley as the day ended in bright sunshine.

Report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network.