Jersey are still in with a chance of making the next World Cups in both the 50-over and T20 formats

Jersey head coach Neil MacRae has praised his side's "outstanding cricket" after winning all five of their matches in the ICC World Cup Challenge event in Uganda.

Jersey thrashed Bermuda by 291 runs on Sunday, following earlier wins over the hosts, Kenya, Italy and Hong Kong.

With five games to play in Jersey next month, the islanders are second in Group B external-link , two points off leaders Uganda.

The winners will make the next stage of qualifying for the 2023 World Cup.

"Full credit to the team, they've adapted brilliantly to everything that's been put in front of them for these last two weeks," MacRae told BBC Radio Jersey.

"To sit and watch the performances - particularly in game one, against Uganda in their home conditions in a massive game to get back into the tournament, and against a strong Hong Kong side who were above us in the table - it's been outstanding cricket that we've produced."

Jersey will remain in Africa as they prepare for the 2022 T20 World Cup Global Qualifier in Zimbabwe next month.

The islanders aim to win their ICC Challenge group and keep alive their dream of making a World Cup in at least one format.

"The beauty about our performances so far is that everybody's put in a contribution at a different stage," said skipper Charles Perchard.

"We've had a fair few guys score 50-plus runs, and we've had four different bowlers take five wickets in an innings.

"It's been great to see different guys stand up at different points in different matches to help contribute towards wins for us."