Jersey's women are 30th in the ICC T20 rankings

Jersey's women dominated their Guernsey rivals to win all three of their T20 international matches at Grainville.

The hosts won the opening meeting by nine wickets after Guernsey were restricted to 70-6, Jersey reaching their target in just 10.2 overs.

They proceeded to win the second game by 69 runs as they hit 136-4 before restricting Guernsey to 67-7 in reply.

The third match saw Jersey register a 100-run victory as they hit 155-4 before reducing Guernsey to 55-8.

Charlie Miles' unbeaten 73 in the final game was the batting highlight for Jersey while skipper Chloe Greechan took five wickets across the three games and Flo Copley took four.

Bex Hubbard's batting was a bright spot for Guernsey - she was the only Sarnian player to score double figures in all three matches, including 34 not out in the opener.