England v New Zealand: Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow seal Headingley victory and 3-0 series win

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport at Headingley

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Third LV Insurance Test, Headingley (day five of five)
New Zealand 329 (Mitchell 109, Leach 5-100) & 326 (Blundell 88*, Latham 76; Leach 5-66)
England 360 (Bairstow 162, Overton 97) & 296-3 (Root 86*, Pope 82, Bairstow 71*)
England won by seven wickets
England romped to victory on the final day of the third Test against New Zealand at Headingley to seal a stunning 3-0 series win.

The hosts scored the 113 runs needed to complete their chase of 296 in only 65 minutes as they won by seven wickets.

After rain delayed the start of play until 13:30 BST, England lost Ollie Pope for 82 in the first over, but Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root banished any nerves with a dominant unbroken stand of 111.

Root finished unbeaten on 86 while Bairstow smashed a whirlwind 71 not out from 44 balls.

Victory capped an astonishing start for captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum, who took over before the series following England's dismal run of one win in 17 Tests.

They are now brimming with confidence going into their next challenge, the rearranged Test against India at Edgbaston which begins on Friday.

A fitting finale for England's entertainers

Exactly three months ago England's Test team were at one of their lowest points in recent memory, having lost by 10 wickets to West Indies in Grenada to lose the series.

The turnaround since has been remarkable, with world Test champions New Zealand swept aside in a fashion rarely seen in the longest format.

England have won the series by racing to supposedly tricky chases of 277, 299 and now 296, making them the first team to successfully pursue more than 250 in three Tests in a row.

They batted on the final day as they have throughout, by thrashing boundaries and delighting a crowd who had been let into the ground for free.

Their position of 55-6 in their first innings was a distant memory by the time Bairstow heaved spinner Michael Bracewell over mid-wicket for six to wrap up victory.

Bairstow thrills again

England completed their chase in only 54.2 overs. There were a mere 15.2 overs of play on the final day.

Pope was bowled by a fine ball from Tim Southee that jagged back, but that was the only blemish.

Root and Bairstow took 17 from the second over of the day, bowled by Trent Boult, with the pair hitting two fours each.

Root's knock was made to look pedestrian by Bairstow, who reached his fifty in only 30 balls - the second fastest Test half-century for England.

He smacked Southee over his head for six early on and heaved Bracewell into the second tier.

Bairstow ended the series with 394 runs at an average of 78.80 and strike-rate of 120.12, a thrilling example of England's new era.

New Zealand blown away

New Zealand had no answer to Bairstow on the final day as England's chase turned into a procession.

It has been a difficult tour for the Black Caps, who have taken a step back since beating England 1-0 a year ago and overcoming India in the World Test Championship final.

They have had to deal with Covid-19 cases and little preparation and the result has been a top order that has been unable to fire. Tom Blundell and Daryl Mitchell were the only members of the top six to average more than 30.

India, ranked second in the world, may prove a sterner Test for England in a one-off Test rearranged from last summer.

In this form, however, England will fear no-one.

'It has completely flipped' - what they said

England captain Ben Stokes: "To walk away with a 3-0 win over the best team in the world is very special. The team has been phenomenal. I'm really happy.

"I don't know how we've won that from 55-6. We've said we'll go out and play a certain way regardless of the situation and it's worked for us."

England batter Joe Root: "It has been quite a ride but it has been so much fun and really enjoyable. It is phenomenal to start Ben's era like that and hopefully we can go from strength to strength from here."

England limited-overs spinner Moeen Ali: "It is amazing how the fortunes for both teams has changed so quickly because it was only last summer that New Zealand were world champions. England were right at the bottom and it has completely flipped over the course of three weeks."

Former England captain Michael Vaughan: "The chase was never in doubt. I don't know anyone who was in the comms corridor or anywhere that doubted that they'd get those runs quickly."

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson: "In every match we've been in positions where we've found ourselves ahead of the game and in positions of strength. but credit to England for the way they've come out and played the game and counter-attacked."

  • Comment posted by BRUCIEGILLS , today at 14:46

    Massive thanks to Kiwis for superb series of good cricket, great sportsmanship and I so hope ECB see fit to grant you a 5 match series in future.
    The mindset of the England Camp is great now, let's see where we sit after India and Ashes series.......but at this moment I'm loving it.
    Bravo all involved

    • Reply posted by Saint4Life, today at 15:10

      Saint4Life replied:
      Couldnt agree more. NZ sportsmanship is an example to the rest of the game. And to pretty much every other sport too.

  • Comment posted by No, today at 14:44

    Anyone know if McCullum is available to take over managing the England football team?

    • Reply posted by Guess she dont like the cornbread either, today at 14:49

      Guess she dont like the cornbread either replied:
      and the Government.

  • Comment posted by Magnumaniac, today at 14:52

    Incredible. In the entire history of test cricket, a team has been set a 4th innings target of 275+ a total of 737 times. It has been reached just 54 times (in 125+ years).

    England, with their "frail" batting lineup, have just done it 3 times in a row against the world champions.

    • Reply posted by AWC, today at 15:45

      AWC replied:
      Wow, great stat, and an even better performance from the lads to achieve what they have.

      The only caveat I would apply is that NZ looked significantly short of at least one bowler.

  • Comment posted by Pony and Trap, today at 14:50

    Great cricket and cracking entertainment. Hats off to both teams for playing the right way ,proving you don't need to be arrogant or obnoxious to be competitive .

    • Reply posted by Guess she dont like the cornbread either, today at 15:00

      Guess she dont like the cornbread either replied:
      Fair Dinkum mate :).

  • Comment posted by Doc Daneeka, today at 14:50

    Amazing performances by England, but also well played Blundell and Mitchell for NZ; 921 runs between them over the series, 724 of those in partnership; and they still end up losing.

  • Comment posted by NickNUFC, today at 14:49

    Brilliant! Falling in love with England test cricket again. Shame on those who snapped up free tickets and then failed to turn up.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:53

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Money to tight to mention

  • Comment posted by Locker TV, today at 14:47

    Another stunning Bairstow innings

    Outstanding entertaining game again

    Most excellent of series, disappointed it is over

    3 superb test matches pitches by the groundsman

    Good sporting play by both sides great to see.

    Hope England can now do the same to India on Friday

    • Reply posted by Eagle1954, today at 15:17

      Eagle1954 replied:
      groundsperson
      groundthing

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 14:57

    Players of the match go to both teams for conducting this series with the utmost professionalism. New Zealand really are the epitome of class, and I wish this was a five match series. This could have gone either way, but the way England conducted this was nothing short of ruthless. Test cricket always will be the best format.

  • Comment posted by Charles Esteppe, today at 14:52

    This must be heartbreaking stuff for the Bairstow bashers.

    • Reply posted by Properfootballplease, today at 15:03

      Properfootballplease replied:
      Ha ha well said Charles. Crawley seems to be the only problem now but no doubt he'll get yet another chance seeing as he plays for a southern county. Lees only got his chance after he left Yorkshire and Lyth has never been given another opportunity after a bad series against Australia years ago.

  • Comment posted by Django, today at 14:47

    Let us remember England were 55-6 on the 1st innings! This was really rather remarkable and I hope the start of something special. English test cricket has been in the doldrums far a while, it certainly isn't now. It's totally vibrant.

  • Comment posted by Guess she dont like the cornbread either, today at 15:05

    We will come unstuck with this style of Test Cricket, but I really don't care.

    Winning one from 17 in the old 'style' and now 3 on the bounce with the horns out, all guns blazing approach.

    I know which style I'd rather watch, even if and when we do inevitably lose.

    But there's losing and there's losing.

    • Reply posted by Perennially Disappointed , today at 15:24

      Perennially Disappointed replied:
      I'm so used to us loosing that it doesn't hurt these days. Its the perceived lack of fight that hurts more. So yes, accept we will loose games and sometimes heavily as long as we go down fighting.

  • Comment posted by mike, today at 15:00

    Leach given Man of the Match. He did well but I think Jonny should be asking for a review :)

    • Reply posted by wolsey41, today at 15:03

      wolsey41 replied:
      And on player of the series :)

  • Comment posted by Guess she dont like the cornbread either, today at 14:47

    Not bad England , not bad at all.

    Thank you to New Zealand for a wonderful series played with such Sportsmanship.

    India will be a big challenge, and I have no idea how we will do, not this team the way we are playing.

    • Reply posted by RememberScarborough, today at 15:40

      RememberScarborough replied:
      Wonder what the Indian bowlers are thinking at this moment....

  • Comment posted by ned kelly, today at 14:48

    Bonkers cricket. So entertaining - NZ did their bit to make this a great series. This cavalier cricket won’t always work but it’s one hell of a ride. Well done England - fabulous attitude and commitment.

  • Comment posted by Hurley Hawk, today at 14:45

    That was the most entertaining “dead rubber” I can remember in any sport. England of old would’ve rotated players and probably lost. Can’t wait for Friday!

  • Comment posted by chris, today at 14:44

    Perfect way to start a new era. Now let's hope we can actually build on the start this time! Bring on India...

  • Comment posted by Dutchjimbo, today at 15:04

    I would like to credit NZ for being a damn good bunch of cricketers who play the game in the right (correct) spirit (unlike a certain other antipodean team.....)

    • Reply posted by batman2504, today at 15:08

      batman2504 replied:
      We just won 3-0 in a hugely entertaining series against splendid opposition. Do you need to come on here and criticise a completely unrelated side? Not cool.

  • Comment posted by Guess she dont like the cornbread either, today at 14:52

    Leach and Bairstow should be dropped they said and I was one of them.

    What do I know.

    • Reply posted by RememberScarborough, today at 15:43

      RememberScarborough replied:
      Think all YJB's critics should be made to field at short leg...

  • Comment posted by joseph, today at 14:46

    Credit go to go to to the grounds keepers for preparing such good pitches that went the distance over the series.

  • Comment posted by Zappasnake, today at 14:56

    On the scoreboard, when did batsmen become batters; Not an English sentence unless you’re ordering chips. BBC woke strikes again

    • Reply posted by The-Artful-Dodga, today at 15:00

      The-Artful-Dodga replied:
      Agreed, its batsman or batsmen. End of!

