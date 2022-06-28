Jack Brooks has taken five or more wickets in an innings on 21 occasions in his first-class career

LV= County Championship Division Two, The 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day three): Derbyshire 551-8 dec & 127-7: Reece 42*; Brooks 5-46 Sussex 337: Rizwan 130, Carter 56; Kerr 3-63 Derbyshire (6 pts) lead Sussex (5pts) by 341 runs with three wickets remaining Scorecard

Derbyshire's surprising decision not to enforce the follow-on against Sussex reduced their chances of winning a match they had dominated and even gave their opponents an outside chance of pulling off an astonishing victory.

When Sussex were bowled out for 337, losing their last five wickets for 38 runs and their last three in the space of four Hayden Kerr deliveries to concede a first-innings advantage of 214, they looked down and out and not relishing the prospect of being put back in.

But Derbyshire decided to bat again and when they slumped to 54-5, with Jack Brooks putting in a four-wicket burst, Sussex sensed the chance to pinch an outrageous win.

Billy Godleman was well caught by Tom Alsop at first slip off Sean Hunt in the second over - the Derbyshire captain has 213 Championship runs in 13 innings this season for an average of 16.38.

Brooks then stepped up and had Brooke Guest lbw for eight before dismissing first innings hero Wayne Madsen first ball, caught behind.

He then dismissed Leus du Plooy, who miscued to midwicket, and in his next over Shan Masood dragged a wide ball onto his stumps.

Anuj Dal and Kerr fell near the close which Derbyshire reached at 127-7, a lead of 341.

Sussex had started the third day on 142-3, needing to reach 402 to avoid the follow-on, with Mohammad Rizwan unbeaten on 54 and the in-form Oli Carter 14.

Carter was dropped at first slip by Madsen off Sam Connors when he had made 26 after after scoring a career-best 185 and 83 in the county's previous Championship fixture against Glamorgan in Cardiff, went on to reach his half-century from 88 deliveries, with six fours.

But then he was bowled going back when he might have been forward to one from the impressive Mark Watt, who was signed as a T20 player but who now appears to be his side's number one red-ball spinner.

The spotlight on Rizwan was getting brighter with the fall of each wicket at the other end. And, making the most of the short boundary at the east side of the ground, he went on to reach his first Championship century for Sussex from 172 balls, with 18 fours.

Sussex lost their fifth wicket at 242 when Danial Ibrahim, half-forward to one that turned from Watt, was bowled for six.

Delray Rawlins sensibly mixed aggression with patience, but when Derbyshire took the new ball at 295-5 he was undone almost immediately, bowled through the gate by Dal as he played a loose drive.

Rizwan was lbw to Dal for a fine 130, with 22 fours, but the Sussex tail did not wag, as Steve Finn fell second ball and Hunt to his first delivery.

