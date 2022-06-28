Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Colin Ingram made his One Day international debut for South Africa in 2010

LV= County Championship Division Two, New Road, Worcester (day three): Worcestershire 271: Barnard 131 & 199: Libby 49; Neser 4-50, Hogan 3-42 Glamorgan 139: Byrom 57; Leach 6-44 & 232-5 Ingram 102, Root 46*; Morris 2-19 Glamorgan (3 pts) need 100 runs to beat Worcestershire (5 pts) with five second-innings wickets standing Scorecard

A battling century from Colin Ingram gave Glamorgan hope of pulling off an unlikely pursuit of 332 to win against Worcestershure.

But he fell lbw to Ed Barnard just before the close of the third day as Glamorgan reached 232-5.

Charlie Morris (2-19 off 13) was the tightest of a disciplined home attack.

But Ingram's partnership of 95 with Billy Root (46 not out) kept the game alive as a contest.

The new ball will be available to Worcestershire immediately on the final day.

Worcestershire's second innings tally of 199 had looked to be enough to ensure victory on what seemed a spicy pitch for the first three innings, only for the bounce to lessen as the game went on.

Despite losing early wickets to Glamorgan's impressive opening attack of Michael Neser and Michael Hogan, Worcestershire added 52 for their last four wickets to make the target even more demanding.

Night watchman Charlie Morris made 29 and teenage spinner Josh Baker was 25 not out when Andrew Salter finished the innings off with two wickets in two balls.

Glamorgan captain David Lloyd was dropped at slip off the ferocious Leach before scoring, but could not make the most of his reprieve as he drove Morris to mid-off on 13.

Eddie Byrom (32) and Ingram added 57 before Byrom tried a reverse sweep in the first over of Baker's spell and lobbed a catch to slip.

For a match which had produced more than its share of nicked catches to wicket-keeper and slips, Glamorgan were finding different ways to perish as the normally unflappable Sam Northeast top-edged a cut to third man off Morris.

Dillon Pennington chipped in with the wicket of Kiran Carlson for five to leave Glamorgan struggling at 133 for four.

But Ingram and Root dug in, using all their experience to haul Glamorgan back into the match, although Ingram was dropped off slip off Ed Barnard on 53.

A careful mixture of defence and the occasional fluent drive saw Ingram to 102 off 203 balls including 13 fours, before Barnard had him adjudged lbw four overs before the close.

Root showed similar application as he saw out the day in the company of James Harris.

Worcestershire's Charlie Morris told BBC Hereford and Worcester:

"There's definitely some bounce with the new ball, we caught the edge and there were balls still rearing but you've got to plug away.

"It's a fantastic game of cricket and it's set up brilliantly, we've got the new ball and they've got to get a hundred runs with five wickets, so we're really excited and very optimistic.

"I was lucky to survive as nightwatchman against Neser because he bowled an unbelievable spell, but we've spoken as a batting group about being really determined and that's something we all try to do."

Glamorgan's Michael Neser told BBC Sport Wales:

"Both teams are in it, it's anyone's game and if we play positive cricket we can definitely push on.

"Colin Ingram has been batting well all year, but that hundred definitely got us back into the game and although unfortunately he didn't stay in there (overnight), it was a hell of a knock.

"If we look to score, put them on the back foot, we're definitely in with a massive chance, our tail can all bat.

"It's been great to bowl on this wicket with quite a lot of bounce, it's been fun in terms of carry and I'm fortunate to have got a couple of wickets."