Hilton Cartwright will play for the Oval Invincibles in this summer's edition of The Hundred

Derbyshire have signed all-rounder Hilton Cartwright on a one-month deal.

The 30-year-old Australian joins as cover for Shan Masood, who is away on international duty with Pakistan.

Cartwright, who earned the last of his two Australian Test caps in 2017, is available for three County Championship games in July and the remainder of the T20 Blast competition.

"We wanted to act quickly to bring in international-quality cover," said head of cricket Mickey Arthur.

"Hilton will do just that. He's a very talented cricketer and his Sheffield Shield record is one of the best for an all-rounder in Australian cricket right now."

Batting all-rounder Cartwright, who previously played county cricket for Middlesex and has been selected for the Oval Invincibles in The Hundred this summer, has spent his entire Australian domestic career with Western Australia and has scored 3,500 first-class runs for the state.