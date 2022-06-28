Close menu

Eoin Morgan: England white-ball captain retires from international cricket

2022-06-28

England's World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan has confirmed his retirement from international cricket.

Under Morgan, England won the 2019 World Cup and reached the top of the one-day and Twenty20 rankings.

Morgan said it "hasn't been an easy decision" but "I believe now is the right time to do so".

The 35-year-old, who took charge of the T20 side in 2012 and one-day side in 2014, has struggled for form and fitness in recent times.

Jos Buttler, who has led England in nine ODIs and five T20s when Morgan has been absent through injury, is expected to take on the role with an announcement set to be made later in the week.

England face India in a three-match T20 series starting on 7 July, while the T20 World Cup in Australia begins in October.

Morgan, who was also part of the 2010 T20 World Cup-winning side, is England's leading run-scorer in one-day and T20 cricket with 6,957 and 2,458 runs respectively.

His tally of 225 ODIs and 115 T20s is also an England record.

In a statement, Morgan, who has only scored one half-century in his last 26 white-ball innings for England, said: "To call time on what has been without doubt the most enjoyable and rewarding chapter of my career hasn't been an easy decision, but I believe now is the right time to do so, both for me, personally, and for both England white-ball sides I have led to this point.

"I am hugely proud of what I have achieved as a player and captain, but the things I will cherish and remember the most are the memories I made with some of the greatest people I know along the way.

"I have been lucky enough to play in two World Cup winning teams, but I believe the future for England's white-ball teams is brighter than ever. We have more experience, more strength and more depth than ever before. I look forward to watching on with a huge level of excitement."

'Brilliant captain, brilliant bloke, brilliant batsman' Ali on Morgan

Morgan said he "will continue to enjoy playing at a domestic level while I can" and still plans to captain London Spirit in the second season of The Hundred in August.

The left-hander took over from Alastair Cook as ODI captain and oversaw England's miserable 2015 World Cup campaign when they were knocked out in the group stages.

But he implemented a new, attacking approach which helped England break the record for the highest one-day total three times.

They achieved that feat most recently in making 498-4 against the Netherlands last week, but Morgan made ducks in his two innings in the series and missed the third ODI with a groin problem.

Rob Key, managing director of England men's cricket, said: "I'd like to thank Eoin Morgan for his outstanding contribution to the game.

"It will be wrong to think Eoin's legacy was just winning the World Cup in 2019 - it is far greater than that.

"As with all great players and leaders, he has changed the way the game has been played, and he has changed the way an entire generation and generations to come will play this form of the game. His legacy within the game will be felt for many years to come.

"He is, without question, the best leader I have seen."

Comments

Join the conversation

97 comments

  • Comment posted by bilkothedog, today at 14:53

    Get him in the selector process for the Test team.

  • Comment posted by FrankBough, today at 14:53

    Irish isn’t he?

  • Comment posted by Heisenberg77, today at 14:51

    Eoin deserves an immense amount of respect. He transformed a poor limited overs team into absolute world beaters. Thanks for the memories, Eoin!

  • Comment posted by ADG, today at 14:48

    Never has been and never will be English. Hope he gives something back to his native Ireland.

  • Comment posted by legside_strangler, today at 14:46

    EM did everything right - including knowing when to go before the memory of his career became tarnished by poor performances. He has served us well. I wish him well for the future

  • Comment posted by bub , today at 14:45

    Root back into the T20 team ? Seems as though he was auditioning for the part in the recent NZ test series ?

    • Reply posted by twinprime, today at 14:47

      twinprime replied:
      No!!!!

  • Comment posted by Yorks Lancastrian, today at 14:45

    Morgan has changed the white ball game not just for England but worldwide. His captaincy has established a new standard - you nurture players and back them, especially the bowling unit. How often did you see Eoin calmly talking to his bowler, simply checking with him what ball he wants to bowl, and then setting the best field to combat the batsman. Compare that to Kohli's antics....

  • Comment posted by bub , today at 14:42

    A great player, A great leader and now cricketing icon.
    I really felt that he not only helped change the gameplan but also got everyone playing for the shirt.
    Just a shame he couldnt lead the team one last time into a tournament, a potential retirement after England are crowned T20 world champions would have sounded better...

    • Reply posted by twinprime, today at 14:47

      twinprime replied:
      Icon??? Steady on there - I know people of your generation are quick to anoint people but icon?

  • Comment posted by Colonel Sanders, today at 14:41

    EM is a legend.
    Let's hope he finds a suitable role upstairs where he can share his tactical nous with the new generation.
    Thanks for the good times EM!

    • Reply posted by twinprime, today at 14:48

      twinprime replied:
      Another word thrown about too easily - legend? Get a grip.

  • Comment posted by nine bob note, today at 14:41

    No great loss

  • Comment posted by The Dragon, today at 14:41

    I know some fans have not time for white ball cricket but I've loved every minute of it since he took over and changed the side. Thank you Eoin for years of entertaining, positive cricket.

    If England don't find a way to keep him in the set up somehow I will be very disappointed, he has so much still to offer cricket.

  • Comment posted by Andy, today at 14:40

    England cricket rebuilt by Ireland and Yorkshire! You're welcome!

  • Comment posted by AndyR, today at 14:40

    Knowing when to fall on your sword is both the hardest and also most selfless demonstration of his supreme leadership abilities, which took Englands white ball teams from the deepest depths to the highest heights of world cricket.

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 14:38

    Was so far ahead of his time in the white ball scene, nobody should forget that. He was amongst the most extravagant white ball players ever, and now a genius and leader on the field. All the best in your retirement.

    • Reply posted by twinprime, today at 14:48

      twinprime replied:
      Stop the hyperbole - you kids these days use the word genius, icon, great etc far far too easily.

  • Comment posted by Ed Blake, today at 14:37

    Just watched the highlights of WC2019 and I still cannot believe we won it! Both getting to the total and then protecting 15 in the super over....to have called for Archer to bowl that over took great courage and superb captaincy....hats off to you Captain Morgan!

  • Comment posted by Keith Howkins, today at 14:37

    Thanks a million.

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 14:33

    Well done BBC and Tim Abraham, you got your wish

  • Comment posted by Chowlayman, today at 14:32

    Surely, he MUST be given a top job in England cricket?

  • Comment posted by LordTarquin, today at 14:32

    The most important ODI figure ever for England. Hell of a playing career.

  • Comment posted by Cromwell, today at 14:30

    He will be referred to in the cricketing annals for many years, as a leading light in the transformation of white ball cricket in England. A super talented player and captain. Whilst history may judge this transformation to have had a negative effect on our red ball cricket, that is the fault of others and not his. I wish him well and thanks for providing us with some terrific memories.

    • Reply posted by Jon, today at 14:50

      Jon replied:
      I think he's transformed it beyond this country. The games against India and the second game against Australia in the 2019 WC suggested those two - highly talented - teams were slightly behind the curve he had helped shape.

